Another pilot dead after light plane crashes in Odesa – police

The second pilot injured in a crash of a light aircraft on the road in Malynivsky district of Odesa has died in hospital, the media department of Odesa regional police has said.

"The second victim died in hospital. According to a preliminary data, the cause of the accident could be that the pilot at the controls of the aircraft fell ill," the police said in the updated statement.

It was established that the aircraft passed certification tests. From the place of occurrence, the police officers seized a flight plan, which indicates the flight's purpose and route.

Now the issue of creating a commission is being decided, which will provide conclusions on the technical condition of the aircraft. Based on their results and the conclusions of the forensic medical examination on the cause of the pilots' death, a decision on the final legal qualification of the accident will be made.