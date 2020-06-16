Mykhailo Dobkin to run for Kyiv mayor

MP of previous convocations Mykhailo Dobkin has announced that he will run for mayor of Kyiv, NASH TV channel reported on Telegram on Tuesday.

"I will submit my candidacy for the mayors of Kyiv. I have experience that speaks for me," he said on the air of NASH TV channel.

Elections are scheduled for October 25 this year.

Dobkin was a deputy of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine of the fourth convocation (2002-2006) and third convocation (2014-2019).

In 2006-2010, he was the mayor of Kharkiv, and then he headed Kharkiv Regional State Administration in 2010-2014.