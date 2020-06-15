Health Ministry releases list of 'red zone' states requiring observation after visiting

The Health Ministry of Ukraine has released a list of states of the so-called 'red zone.' Obligator observation is required after visiting them.

The 'red zone' includes the countries, where the incidence rate exceeds 40 per 100,000 of population as of June 14.

The list includes Qatar, San Marino, Sweden, United Kingdom, USA, Armenia, Peru, Bahrain, Belgium, Oman, Belarus, Netherlands, Kuwait, Sao Tome and Principe, French Guiana, Singapore, Brazil, Mayotte, Russia, Djibouti, United Arab Emirates, Maldives, Spain, Chile, Panama, Bolivia, Portugal, Moldova, Saudi Arabia, Ecuador, Gabon, Cayman Islands, Northern Macedonia, France, Dominican Republic, Canada, Equatorial Guinea, Cape Verde, Honduras, Liechtenstein, Guinea-Bissau, Colombia, Afghanistan, South Africa, Italy, Argentina, Bangladesh, Azerbaijan and Guatemala.

The list also includes Malta. At the same time, data on the population in this country (493,559, in the list – 44,149) is false. Thus, the number of new cases of COVID-19 in it does not exceed 40 per 100,000 of the population.

The incidence rate in Ukraine increased from 33 to 37 per 100,000 people as of June 10.