Facts

17:54 15.06.2020

Health Ministry releases list of 'red zone' states requiring observation after visiting

1 min read
Health Ministry releases list of 'red zone' states requiring observation after visiting

The Health Ministry of Ukraine has released a list of states of the so-called 'red zone.' Obligator observation is required after visiting them.

The 'red zone' includes the countries, where the incidence rate exceeds 40 per 100,000 of population as of June 14.

The list includes Qatar, San Marino, Sweden, United Kingdom, USA, Armenia, Peru, Bahrain, Belgium, Oman, Belarus, Netherlands, Kuwait, Sao Tome and Principe, French Guiana, Singapore, Brazil, Mayotte, Russia, Djibouti, United Arab Emirates, Maldives, Spain, Chile, Panama, Bolivia, Portugal, Moldova, Saudi Arabia, Ecuador, Gabon, Cayman Islands, Northern Macedonia, France, Dominican Republic, Canada, Equatorial Guinea, Cape Verde, Honduras, Liechtenstein, Guinea-Bissau, Colombia, Afghanistan, South Africa, Italy, Argentina, Bangladesh, Azerbaijan and Guatemala.

The list also includes Malta. At the same time, data on the population in this country (493,559, in the list – 44,149) is false. Thus, the number of new cases of COVID-19 in it does not exceed 40 per 100,000 of the population.

The incidence rate in Ukraine increased from 33 to 37 per 100,000 people as of June 10.

Tags: #coronavirus #ukraine #health_ministry #border
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

16:51 15.06.2020
COVID-19 morbidity trends in Ukraine reach new levels

COVID-19 morbidity trends in Ukraine reach new levels

14:08 15.06.2020
Proposed changes to Cabinet's resolution on quarantine measures to determine conditions when Ukraine's regions can tighten restrictions - Stepanov at Zelensky meeting

Proposed changes to Cabinet's resolution on quarantine measures to determine conditions when Ukraine's regions can tighten restrictions - Stepanov at Zelensky meeting

11:36 15.06.2020
Liashko: We're not considering simultaneous toughening of quarantine measures throughout Ukraine

Liashko: We're not considering simultaneous toughening of quarantine measures throughout Ukraine

13:42 13.06.2020
Canada welcomes Ukraine as NATO Enhanced Opportunities Partner

Canada welcomes Ukraine as NATO Enhanced Opportunities Partner

11:52 13.06.2020
Ukraine has 753 COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours – NSDC

Ukraine has 753 COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours – NSDC

18:21 12.06.2020
Ukraine becomes participant of NATO's Enhanced Opportunities Partnership

Ukraine becomes participant of NATO's Enhanced Opportunities Partnership

11:29 12.06.2020
Ukraine will refrain from introducing new currency restrictions during IMF program

Ukraine will refrain from introducing new currency restrictions during IMF program

10:53 12.06.2020
Ukraine to introduce mechanism for determining ultimate beneficiaries of land plots - IMF memo

Ukraine to introduce mechanism for determining ultimate beneficiaries of land plots - IMF memo

11:45 11.06.2020
Record number of 125 new COVID-19 cases registered in Lviv region in past 24 hours

Record number of 125 new COVID-19 cases registered in Lviv region in past 24 hours

10:45 11.06.2020
Work of TCG adjourned until June 15 for technical reasons

Work of TCG adjourned until June 15 for technical reasons

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

COVID-19 morbidity trends in Ukraine reach new levels

Proposed changes to Cabinet's resolution on quarantine measures to determine conditions when Ukraine's regions can tighten restrictions - Stepanov at Zelensky meeting

Liashko: We're not considering simultaneous toughening of quarantine measures throughout Ukraine

Bribe of $6 mln offered for closing criminal case involving ex-minister Zlochevsky – NABU director

Burisma Group claims not to be involved in $6 mln bribe case for closing criminal proceedings involving Zlochevsky

LATEST

Council of Experts on Energy Security established at NSDC

EP warns against political persecution of Poroshenko

Bribe of $6 mln offered for closing criminal case involving ex-minister Zlochevsky – NABU director

Burisma Group claims not to be involved in $6 mln bribe case for closing criminal proceedings involving Zlochevsky

Biden family has no relation to $6 mln bribe case – SAPO chief

One Ukrainian soldier wounded amid 12 enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

Germany, France must clearly say Russia violating Minsk agreements – Volker

Prosecutor's office in Kyiv summons PrivatBank board members for questioning on proceedings to pay $250 mln to Surkis brothers' offshore companies

Truba's claim on illegality of his resignation as SBI director fails in court

Zelensky wants to return Crimean issue on agenda, as war in Donbas began in Crimea – conversation with Swedish PM

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD