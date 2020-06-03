Facts

12:22 03.06.2020

Leros accuses Yermak, Tyshchenko, Komarnytsky of corruption

1 min read
Leros accuses Yermak, Tyshchenko, Komarnytsky of corruption

Geo Leros, the deputy from the People's Servant faction, said that the head of the President's Office Andriy Yermak, MP of the Servant of the People faction Mykola Tyshchenko, and former Kyiv City Council deputy Denys Komarnytsky were involved in corruption.

"Today at 9:00 I had a briefing in NABU, where I provided unprecedented evidence of high-ranking officials' corruption in the city of Kyiv. This organized crime group is headed by Andriy Yermak, his crony and our fellow colleague Denys Komarnytsky, who is put in charge of [the group's] criminal activities in Kyiv, who directs all the 'flows' through Andriy Yermak and allocates these funds for local elections," Leros said from the rostrum of parliament on Monday.

The deputy appealed to his fellow colleagues with an appeal not to support the aforementioned actions.

"I want to turn to this organized crime group and say that the land under your feet will 'burn.' I will imprison each of you," Leros emphasized.

Tags: #yermak #presidents_office #corruption
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

14:42 03.06.2020
Yermak informs Berlin that Russia-occupation armed forces in Donbas continue using prohibited weapons, of 33 Ukrainian soldiers killed in December

Yermak informs Berlin that Russia-occupation armed forces in Donbas continue using prohibited weapons, of 33 Ukrainian soldiers killed in December

12:21 28.05.2020
Ukrainian TCG delegation insists on termless, unconditional ceasefire in Donbas

Ukrainian TCG delegation insists on termless, unconditional ceasefire in Donbas

14:04 20.05.2020
Zelensky: Yermak case is empty, I know who made recordings, who blackmailed him

Zelensky: Yermak case is empty, I know who made recordings, who blackmailed him

17:40 19.05.2020
Kuleba, Yermak to visit Berlin on June 2 – source

Kuleba, Yermak to visit Berlin on June 2 – source

16:39 16.05.2020
Saakashvili appointed head of executive committee for reforms to enhance reforms in Ukraine – Yermak

Saakashvili appointed head of executive committee for reforms to enhance reforms in Ukraine – Yermak

16:37 16.05.2020
Next phase of lockdown mitigation scheduled for late May if epidemic situation is stable – Yermak

Next phase of lockdown mitigation scheduled for late May if epidemic situation is stable – Yermak

16:21 16.05.2020
Yermak, Kuleba to visit Berlin in coming weeks to continue consultations on enhancing effectiveness of Normandy, Minsk process

Yermak, Kuleba to visit Berlin in coming weeks to continue consultations on enhancing effectiveness of Normandy, Minsk process

16:05 16.05.2020
Ukraine meets all obligations for SBA with IMF – Yermak

Ukraine meets all obligations for SBA with IMF – Yermak

16:05 16.05.2020
At next TCG meeting Ukraine to show group of its reps who can present Donbas in Minsk process – Yermak

At next TCG meeting Ukraine to show group of its reps who can present Donbas in Minsk process – Yermak

15:00 15.05.2020
Saakashvili, Yermak discuss plans, cooperation with G7 ambassadors

Saakashvili, Yermak discuss plans, cooperation with G7 ambassadors

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine to reopen cafes, lift self-isolation for elderly people, allow church services indoors on June 5

Yermak informs Berlin that Russia-occupation armed forces in Donbas continue using prohibited weapons, of 33 Ukrainian soldiers killed in December

SBI summons Poroshenko for questioning as witness in case of wiretapping intl talks

We'll launch domestic flights from June 5, intl flights from June 15 – Shmyhal

'Google for Nonprofits' service launched in Ukraine

LATEST

South Korea hands 20,000 tests on COVID-19 over to Ukraine – MFA

Ukraine to reopen cafes, lift self-isolation for elderly people, allow church services indoors on June 5

SBI summons Poroshenko for questioning as witness in case of wiretapping intl talks

We'll launch domestic flights from June 5, intl flights from June 15 – Shmyhal

'Google for Nonprofits' service launched in Ukraine

Reports allegedly Iran doesn't want to hand over black boxes from UIA's plane to Ukraine not correlate to official stance of Iran

Ukraine gives evidence to Germany of presence of Russian armed forces in Donbas

U.S. disturbed by detention of Ukrainian military by Russian forces on sovereign Ukrainian territory - Embassy

Russia-led armed groups in Donbas intentionally shell Armed Forces using artillery deployed in residential blocks – JFO

Ukrainian soldier wounded amid nine enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD