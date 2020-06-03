Leros accuses Yermak, Tyshchenko, Komarnytsky of corruption

Geo Leros, the deputy from the People's Servant faction, said that the head of the President's Office Andriy Yermak, MP of the Servant of the People faction Mykola Tyshchenko, and former Kyiv City Council deputy Denys Komarnytsky were involved in corruption.

"Today at 9:00 I had a briefing in NABU, where I provided unprecedented evidence of high-ranking officials' corruption in the city of Kyiv. This organized crime group is headed by Andriy Yermak, his crony and our fellow colleague Denys Komarnytsky, who is put in charge of [the group's] criminal activities in Kyiv, who directs all the 'flows' through Andriy Yermak and allocates these funds for local elections," Leros said from the rostrum of parliament on Monday.

The deputy appealed to his fellow colleagues with an appeal not to support the aforementioned actions.

"I want to turn to this organized crime group and say that the land under your feet will 'burn.' I will imprison each of you," Leros emphasized.