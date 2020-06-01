Facts

14:51 01.06.2020

Zelensky: In case of recordings of Biden-Poroshenko I am interested in one thing, how it was possible to record country's president

2 min read
Zelensky: In case of recordings of Biden-Poroshenko I am interested in one thing, how it was possible to record country's president

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has called for Ukraine not to be pulled into the presidential campaign in the United States, and denies any involvement in the recording of conversations between the fifth president of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko and former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden.

"Why should Ukraine be drawn into this again? Now we are enjoying bipartisan support in the United States, both in Congress and in the Senate. We have the support of the president. These recordings are not a priority," Zelensky told the British The Telegraph tabloid by Skype.

Zelensky stressed that Ukraine does not want to influence the domestic or foreign policy situation in any country, or the election process in any country.

"We are an independent state. The United States of America is an independent country," he said.

The president of Ukraine also noted that he had no idea about the alleged conversation between Poroshenko and Biden, and he would not anticipate the investigation of these records.

"Listen, I don't know anything about the details of this agreement (between Poroshenko and Biden). And whether this agreement was reached or rejected, and whether this agreement even existed. I'm only interested in how this was recorded in the president's office," he said.

As reported, Zelensky at a May 20 press conference said that law enforcement agencies should respond to information about Biden's alleged influence on Poroshenko, a matter being handled by Ukraine's Prosecutor General's Office.

Zelensky added: "I know that this can be perceived, qualified as high treason. All questions are to be addressed to law enforcement bodies."

Tags: #usa #biden #zelensky
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

09:40 01.06.2020
Zelensky declares UAH 28.6 mln income, pays UAH 3.6 mln taxes to budget in 2019

Zelensky declares UAH 28.6 mln income, pays UAH 3.6 mln taxes to budget in 2019

17:11 30.05.2020
Zelensky declares UAH 28.6 mln income, pays UAH 3.6 mln taxes to budget in 2019

Zelensky declares UAH 28.6 mln income, pays UAH 3.6 mln taxes to budget in 2019

14:38 29.05.2020
Zelensky thanks EU for EUR 500 mln second tranche of macroeconomic assistance

Zelensky thanks EU for EUR 500 mln second tranche of macroeconomic assistance

10:15 28.05.2020
Pentagon moves to provide additional military aid to Ukraine, citing progress on reforms

Pentagon moves to provide additional military aid to Ukraine, citing progress on reforms

17:59 27.05.2020
Zelensky signs law to support taxpayers during quarantine restrictions

Zelensky signs law to support taxpayers during quarantine restrictions

17:55 27.05.2020
Zelensky in talk with Azerbaijani counterpart proposes to breathe new life into GUAM

Zelensky in talk with Azerbaijani counterpart proposes to breathe new life into GUAM

16:41 27.05.2020
Govt approves memo with Louisiana Natural Gas Exports on possible LNG shipments from U.S. to Ukraine

Govt approves memo with Louisiana Natural Gas Exports on possible LNG shipments from U.S. to Ukraine

16:09 25.05.2020
Zelensky to take under personal control procurements of individual protective means, hospitals not provided with all necessary so far

Zelensky to take under personal control procurements of individual protective means, hospitals not provided with all necessary so far

17:38 23.05.2020
World to face second wave of coronavirus, Ukraine must get ready to it – Zelensky

World to face second wave of coronavirus, Ukraine must get ready to it – Zelensky

18:52 21.05.2020
President signs law No. 1210 on amendments to Tax Code

President signs law No. 1210 on amendments to Tax Code

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Servant of the People backs MP Tkachenko's candidacy for Culture Minister

Man who threatened to blow up Metro Bridge in Kyiv detained – police

Zelensky declares UAH 28.6 mln income, pays UAH 3.6 mln taxes to budget in 2019

Ukraine records 348 new cases of COVID-19 over past day, 152 recoveries, 10 deaths

Zelensky declares UAH 28.6 mln income, pays UAH 3.6 mln taxes to budget in 2019

LATEST

Servant of the People backs MP Tkachenko's candidacy for Culture Minister

Man who threatened to blow up Metro Bridge in Kyiv detained – police

Air Force officer to be sued for UAH 800,000 in damages for official negligence – SBI

Ukraine records 348 new cases of COVID-19 over past day, 152 recoveries, 10 deaths

Pandemic will not affect 'visa-free' regime between Ukraine and EU – EC official

Russia reports over 8,950 new Covid-19 cases, 181 deaths over past 24 hrs - HQ

Some 393 new COVID-19 cases, 17 die, 377 recover in Ukraine over past day

Number of COVID-19 patients exceeds number of recovered in 11 regions of Ukraine

Ukraine counts on resumption of full-fledged Hungary's support in NATO – Kuleba

Bakhmatiuk confident he is right, applications to extradite him after HACC decision to arrest him in absentia to be futile

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD