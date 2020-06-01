Zelensky: In case of recordings of Biden-Poroshenko I am interested in one thing, how it was possible to record country's president

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has called for Ukraine not to be pulled into the presidential campaign in the United States, and denies any involvement in the recording of conversations between the fifth president of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko and former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden.

"Why should Ukraine be drawn into this again? Now we are enjoying bipartisan support in the United States, both in Congress and in the Senate. We have the support of the president. These recordings are not a priority," Zelensky told the British The Telegraph tabloid by Skype.

Zelensky stressed that Ukraine does not want to influence the domestic or foreign policy situation in any country, or the election process in any country.

"We are an independent state. The United States of America is an independent country," he said.

The president of Ukraine also noted that he had no idea about the alleged conversation between Poroshenko and Biden, and he would not anticipate the investigation of these records.

"Listen, I don't know anything about the details of this agreement (between Poroshenko and Biden). And whether this agreement was reached or rejected, and whether this agreement even existed. I'm only interested in how this was recorded in the president's office," he said.

As reported, Zelensky at a May 20 press conference said that law enforcement agencies should respond to information about Biden's alleged influence on Poroshenko, a matter being handled by Ukraine's Prosecutor General's Office.

Zelensky added: "I know that this can be perceived, qualified as high treason. All questions are to be addressed to law enforcement bodies."