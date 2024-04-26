Facts

16:43 26.04.2024

Patients of two Kyiv hospitals, including children's one, urgently evacuated due to threat of Russia's missile strike against them – city authorities

1 min read

The urgent evacuation of two hospitals in Kyiv, including a children's one, located on Bohatyrska Street, started in Kyiv on Friday afternoon, Kyiv City State Administration has said on its website.

"This is due to a video massively spread in the online media, which actually announced an enemy attack on these medical institutions. And that allegedly there are military personnel in these hospitals. This is an absolute lie and a provocation of the enemy, which it is trying to use to attack the social infrastructure of the capital," it said.

Kyiv City State Administration contacted the Security Service and the Health Ministry of Ukraine for help and informed about the measures being taken to preserve the life and health of patients and hospital staff.

"In order to protect sick children, their parents and medical staff, the capital's authorities are now doing everything possible to transport patients and doctors to other medical institutions in the capital," the city administration said.

Tags: #hospital #evacuation

MORE ABOUT

15:07 24.04.2024
All families with children evacuated from frontline village of Ivashky, Kharkiv region – regional administration

All families with children evacuated from frontline village of Ivashky, Kharkiv region – regional administration

18:18 16.04.2024
Evacuation of families with children from Lyptsi community completed – Synehubov

Evacuation of families with children from Lyptsi community completed – Synehubov

14:51 16.04.2024
URCS helping evacuate people with limited mobility from frontline areas of Kharkiv region

URCS helping evacuate people with limited mobility from frontline areas of Kharkiv region

17:42 11.04.2024
Third evacuation train arrives from Pokrovsk to Rivne region

Third evacuation train arrives from Pokrovsk to Rivne region

19:42 05.04.2024
Decision on mandatory evacuation of children made in two communities of Sumy region – Reintegration Ministry

Decision on mandatory evacuation of children made in two communities of Sumy region – Reintegration Ministry

13:44 18.03.2024
URCS volunteers of Zhytomyr region receive 51st evacuation train from Donetsk region

URCS volunteers of Zhytomyr region receive 51st evacuation train from Donetsk region

20:11 14.03.2024
Russian authorities block evacuation of civilians in Belgorod region - Ukrainian intelligence

Russian authorities block evacuation of civilians in Belgorod region - Ukrainian intelligence

12:17 11.03.2024
URCS volunteers meet evacuation trains arriving in Zhytomyr, Khmelnytsky regions

URCS volunteers meet evacuation trains arriving in Zhytomyr, Khmelnytsky regions

20:54 08.03.2024
Embassy: Some 59 Ukrainians evacuated, incl 15 children

Embassy: Some 59 Ukrainians evacuated, incl 15 children

13:28 01.03.2024
URCS helping evacuees from Pokrovsk to Mukacheve

URCS helping evacuees from Pokrovsk to Mukacheve

AD

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy calls at Ramstein meeting to provide Ukraine with long-range weapons, air defense, artillery

Spain, Greece refuse to send Patriot systems to Ukraine – media

F-16 aircraft to start arriving in Ukraine along with pilots and maintenance this year – Pentagon Chief

Pentagon Chief at 21st Ramstain format meeting: We're going to have special focus today on boosting Ukraine's air defenses

Zelenskyy dismisses Yakovets as Commander of AFU Support Forces, appoints him as head of State Transport Special Service – decree

LATEST

Zelenskyy calls at Ramstein meeting to provide Ukraine with long-range weapons, air defense, artillery

Spain, Greece refuse to send Patriot systems to Ukraine – media

F-16 aircraft to start arriving in Ukraine along with pilots and maintenance this year – Pentagon Chief

Pentagon Chief at 21st Ramstain format meeting: We're going to have special focus today on boosting Ukraine's air defenses

Zelenskyy dismisses Yakovets as Commander of AFU Support Forces, appoints him as head of State Transport Special Service – decree

Zelenskyy: Another batch of Ukrainian grain delivered to Sudan

Dpty Director General of Rosatom notified of suspicion of looting Chornobyl NPP during occupation

Enemy launches airstrike on industrial facility in Sumy – military administration

ISW: Russian forces do pose credible threat of seizing Chasiv Yar, although they may not be able to do so rapidly

URCS, Social Policy Ministry sign cooperation memo in social services

AD
AD
AD
AD