Patients of two Kyiv hospitals, including children's one, urgently evacuated due to threat of Russia's missile strike against them – city authorities

The urgent evacuation of two hospitals in Kyiv, including a children's one, located on Bohatyrska Street, started in Kyiv on Friday afternoon, Kyiv City State Administration has said on its website.

"This is due to a video massively spread in the online media, which actually announced an enemy attack on these medical institutions. And that allegedly there are military personnel in these hospitals. This is an absolute lie and a provocation of the enemy, which it is trying to use to attack the social infrastructure of the capital," it said.

Kyiv City State Administration contacted the Security Service and the Health Ministry of Ukraine for help and informed about the measures being taken to preserve the life and health of patients and hospital staff.

"In order to protect sick children, their parents and medical staff, the capital's authorities are now doing everything possible to transport patients and doctors to other medical institutions in the capital," the city administration said.