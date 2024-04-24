Kyiv expects Ukraine aid bill to be immediately signed by President Biden – Yermak

Kyiv expects that the bill to help Ukraine will be immediately signed by U.S. President Joe Biden.

"Yesterday before the vote, I spoke with National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and he assured, and this assurance was also in the call between President Biden and President Zelenskyy, that this bill will be immediately signed as soon as it reaches President Biden's desk," head of the President's Office of Ukraine Andriy Yermak said on Wednesday during the telethon.

Yermak also expressed confidence that Ukraine would receive new Patriot systems. "I can say for sure that there will be new Patriots. And, frankly speaking, it is secondary for us where they get to us from. The main thing is that they should be there as quickly as possible. Because this is the protection of our cities, the protection of our people," he said. According to Yermak, the delivery of weapons will be "in a very short time."

The head of the President's Office expects the signing of a "very powerful" military cooperation agreement with the United States. "I hope it will be concluded soon. Of course, we all understand that before full membership in the Alliance we must be truly guaranteed. We take into account the experience of all countries with which the United States has concluded similar agreements. We expect the signing of this agreement very soon, and this will indeed be a very significant step in strengthening our defense capabilities," Yermak said.