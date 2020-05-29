Facts

14:38 29.05.2020

Zelensky thanks EU for EUR 500 mln second tranche of macroeconomic assistance

1 min read
Zelensky thanks EU for EUR 500 mln second tranche of macroeconomic assistance

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has expressed gratitude to the leadership of the European Union for allocating the last tranche of the fourth macroeconomic assistance program in the amount of EUR 500 million.

"Grateful to the #EU & President of EU Commission Ursula von der Leyen for decision on disbursement to #Ukraine of €500 mln of the 2nd tranche of the 4th Macro-Financial Assistance as discussed last week. Timely support by our #EU friends to support Ukraine's economy during #COVID19," the head of state wrote on Twitter.

Previously, European Commission spokeswoman Marta Wieczorek announced a decision on allocating EUR 500 to Ukraine in Brussels on Friday.

The Commission on behalf of the EU approved the allocation of a 500 million euro loan to Ukraine as part of the fourth macro-financial assistance program, she said.

Tags: #eu #macroeconomic #zelensky #assistance
