Kyiv asks govt to allow starting 2nd stage of quarantine relaxation, in particular, resume public transport from 12:00 on May 23, and metro - from May 25

The mayor of Kyiv Vitali Klitschko has appealed to the government to allow the capital to begin the second phase of easing quarantine restrictions from May 23.

"From May 23, the capital planned to begin the next phase of relaxation of restrictions. I emphasize: in compliance with all norms and regulations! Today, the Ministry of Health has announced that Kyiv and 11 other regions do not meet the criteria for easing the second stage of restrictions," Klitschko said at a briefing on Friday.

He emphasized that of the three criteria, the capital does not meet only one: the number of patients per 100,000 city residents. The norm is determined - 12 patients, according to the data for the last week, there are 15 patients per 100,000 people in Kyiv now.

"As for the other two criteria, there are no complaints. This is the occupancy of in-patient facility by no more than 50% of beds. The number of PCR tests per 100,000 population. In the capital, this figure is three times higher than a certain norm. Twelve tests are needed and we make 44 tests. The first indicator on the number of patients in the city is due to an outbreak a week ago in the Darnytsia boarding school for girls," Klitschko explained.

He added that over the past six days, the incidence in the capital has been within the limits set by the government.

"Therefore, I appeal to the government with the following: let Kyiv begin the second phase of easing restrictions. But not all of them, but critical to the city and business. In particular: to restore the operation of ground-based public transport and trade facilities of 1,000 square meters from May 23, without opening the children's and sports grounds. The metro should be opened, as planned, on May 25, since there is a transport collapse in the city," the mayor of the capital emphasized.

He also noted that, since May 23 is a day off, and ground public transport will be able to start work from 12:00 in normal mode.

"We are waiting for the reaction of the government. And the city will hold a meeting of the emergency commission tomorrow morning and make a final decision given the weekly dynamics of the disease in the capital," said Klitschko.