13:48 21.05.2020

We won't allow higher tariffs for cold water, water disposal – mayor

We won't allow higher tariffs for cold water, water disposal – mayor

The Kyiv authorities will not allow raising tariffs for cold water and water disposal, mayor of the capital Vitali Klitschko said at an online press conference on Thursday.

"We will not allow raising tariffs for cold water and water disposal. In a situation where Ukraine and Kyiv are fighting pandemic, when there are restrictions in the country, raising the price of a vital service is unacceptable. I am convinced of this," Klitschko emphasized, commenting on the statement of Kyivvodokanal about its intention to increase the company's tariffs for water supply and water disposal in Kyiv by another 19% since January 2021.

