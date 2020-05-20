Facts

12:44 20.05.2020

Zelensky: We have a strong army, but we won't shoot first

2 min read
Zelensky: We have a strong army, but we won't shoot first

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said that he wanted to show the whole world that Ukraine has a very strong army, but it does not want to provoke. He said the army is fighting for our country, but if they open fire, it will be in response to enemy fire.

"As for 'just stop shooting,' this is a complicated process. And I never called for our army not to respond [to shelling]. I wanted to show the whole world, and now we are doing that. We have a very strong army, but we don't provoke, we fight for our country, and if they shoot at us, we shoot back. But we won't shoot first," Zelensky said during a press conference in Kyiv on Wednesday.

The head of state also noted that a month and a half of the COVID-19 pandemic, the occupying authorities of Donbas did not let dozens of OSCE vehicles enter Russia-occupied areas of Donbas.

Zelensky said only Russia can influence Russia-occupation forces in Donbas.

"I'm sure that what they are doing today, those provocations they are directed against Ukraine only because they don't know what to do because of the humanitarian crisis that is taking place there," the president said.

Tags: #zelensky #donbas
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

18:36 20.05.2020
Zelensky estimates Ukrainian TV channels' lobbyism costs $1-1.1 bln a year

Zelensky estimates Ukrainian TV channels' lobbyism costs $1-1.1 bln a year

16:59 20.05.2020
Zelensky about Bakanov: 'There has never been a more honest SBU chief'

Zelensky about Bakanov: 'There has never been a more honest SBU chief'

15:16 20.05.2020
Issue of reforming Ukrzaliznytsia to be raised after lockdown – Zelensky

Issue of reforming Ukrzaliznytsia to be raised after lockdown – Zelensky

14:46 20.05.2020
President denies influence of oligarchs on appointments to top positions, but admits agreements

President denies influence of oligarchs on appointments to top positions, but admits agreements

14:06 20.05.2020
There's no language issue on agenda in Ukraine – Zelensky

There's no language issue on agenda in Ukraine – Zelensky

14:04 20.05.2020
Zelensky: Yermak case is empty, I know who made recordings, who blackmailed him

Zelensky: Yermak case is empty, I know who made recordings, who blackmailed him

13:35 20.05.2020
Ex-head of Customs Service Nefyodov could work for President's Office – Zelensky

Ex-head of Customs Service Nefyodov could work for President's Office – Zelensky

12:54 20.05.2020
Zelensky about second presidential term: I will think about it

Zelensky about second presidential term: I will think about it

12:47 20.05.2020
Zelensky: Impossible to find independent person in energy sector

Zelensky: Impossible to find independent person in energy sector

12:38 20.05.2020
Zelensky: We added status to Minsk process, only citizens of Ukraine can represent ORDLO

Zelensky: We added status to Minsk process, only citizens of Ukraine can represent ORDLO

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

TRANSPORT SHMYHAL

Govt allows work of urban and suburban transport in Ukraine from May 22, subway, kindergartens from May 25 – Shmyhal

EU COVID 19 UKRAINE

EU Council adopts EUR 1.2 bln assistance package to support neighbouring partners

EU MOLDOVA CHECKPOINTS

Cabinet resumes work of 66 checkpoints on EU, Moldova border

ZELENSKY OLIGARCHS

President denies influence of oligarchs on appointments to top positions, but admits agreements

ZELENSKY LANGUAGE

There's no language issue on agenda in Ukraine – Zelensky

LATEST

Govt allows work of urban and suburban transport in Ukraine from May 22, subway, kindergartens from May 25 – Shmyhal

EU Council adopts EUR 1.2 bln assistance package to support neighbouring partners

Cabinet resumes work of 66 checkpoints on EU, Moldova border

Parliament ratifies Council of Europe Convention on Access to Official Documents

Zelensky says ready for direct talks with Putin

Avakov must bring Sheremet case to an end – Zelensky

Zelensky: Law enforcement officers should verify info about Biden's alleged influence on Poroshenko

Minsk contact group to convene urgently - Zelensky

Capital amnesty bill ready, to be submitted to Rada – Zelensky

Normandy format meeting should take place after COVID-19 pandemic is over – Zelensky

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD