SBU: The interview with Poklonskaya, Girkin was the initiative of Gordon and is being studied as possible extra evidence of Russia's aggression against Ukraine

Interviews conducted by journalist Dmytro with a member Russia's State Duma and ex-"prosecutor" of Russia-occupied Crimea Natalia Poklonskaya and with Russian citizen and a former so-called "DPR Defense Minister" Igor Girkin (Strelkov) are being evaluated as possible additional provocations of Russian aggression against Ukraine. The interviews were made at the initiative of Gordon himself, Ukraine's SBU State SGordonecurity Service (SBU) said on Tuesday.

"Interviews with Natalya Poklonskaya and Igor Girkin (Strelkov) were conducted at the initiative of the journalist Dmitry Gordon. Meanwhile, all the information voiced in these interviews is already being analyzed in detail by the SBU for its use as additional evidence of the seizure of the territory of Ukraine by Russia and Russia's invasion of eastern Ukraine," the SBU said on Facebook on Tuesday.

As reported, the SBU earlier said it would analyze the situation around the interview Poklonskaya and Girkin by Gordon. The European Solidarity Party appealed to the SBU with a demand to immediately begin proceedings on the fact of inciting hatred, supporting terrorism and undermining the sovereignty of Ukraine by Gordon.

Gordon himself said that the interviews were made by him with the assistance of Ukrainian special services, and that flash drives with materials were transferred to The Hague for use as evidence in the trial of the annexation of Crimea and Russia's military invasion of Donbas.