Facts

16:39 16.05.2020

Saakashvili appointed head of executive committee for reforms to enhance reforms in Ukraine – Yermak

1 min read
Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak has said that Ukrainian authorities plan to confidently move on the way of reforms, and to enhance the process Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky recently appointed ex-president of Georgia Mikheil Saakashvili Head of the Executive Committee of Ukraine's National Reforms Council.

The press service of the Office of the President said on Saturday that he gave this information at a meeting with G7 ambassadors and the head of the EU Delegation to Ukraine.

Saakashvili, who was also present at the meeting, told G7 ambassadors and the head of the EU Delegation to Ukraine about the plans of the National Reforms Council.

"In particular, the head of state set the task of improving tax legislation, continuing deregulation and completing customs reform. In addition, coordination of cooperation with international institutions is among the tasks," the press service said.

Saakashvili said that consultations with leading business associations of Ukraine will be held soon and a program of the National Reforms Council will be developed, which will be submitted for approval to President Zelensky.

Tags: #yermak #reforms #saakashvili
