Interfax-Ukraine

Facts

18:55 17.03.2025

Yermak calls on Secretary General of Intl Maritime Organization to introduce enhanced measures to counter Russian shadow fleet

Yermak calls on Secretary General of Intl Maritime Organization to introduce enhanced measures to counter Russian shadow fleet
Photo: https://president.gov.ua/news/andrij-yermak-zustrivsya-z-generalnim-sekretarem-mizhnarodno-96661

Head of the President’s Office of Ukraine Andriy Yermak met with the Secretary General of the International Maritime Organization Arsenio Dominguez, whom he informed about the agreements reached by the Ukrainian and American delegations in Jeddah, as well as about the constant shelling by the Russian Federation of the port infrastructure of Odesa region.

According to the presidential press service, Yermak called on the International Maritime Organization to regularly inform the world about Russian crimes against Ukrainian port infrastructure.

"The Head of the President’s Office also called for the introduction of enhanced measures to counter the Russian shadow fleet. In addition, during the meeting, they discussed the work of the Black Sea ‘grain corridor’ in the context of constant shelling by the aggressor country," the message reads.

In turn, Dominguez stressed that the International Maritime Organization will continue to support the principles of free navigation and the safety of crews in the Black Sea.

Tags: #dominguez #yermak

