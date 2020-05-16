Total of 9,200 new COVID-19 cases recorded in Russia in past 24 hrs

The number of new COVID-19 cases in Russia has been decreasing, a total of 9,200 new diagnoses has been recorded in the country overall on Saturday, and it is the lowest number since May 1. The rate of growth of the disease has also reached a record low, 3.5%.

"Over the past day, 9,200 confirmed COVID-19 cases were reported from 83 regions of Russia, including 4,124 active asymptomatic cases (44.8%)," the operative headquarters said in a statement released on Saturday.

The cumulative number of coronavirus cases recorded in Russia has reached 272,043, up by 3.5%, the HQ said. Russia has steadily continued being ranked second in the world's coronavirus table, according to the Johns Hopkins University. The United States is ranked first with 1.44 million cases and the United Kingdom third with 237,000.

The growth of new COVID-19 cases in Russia has a slightly declining trend. On May 14, it exceeded 10,000 cases for the first time since the beginning of the month, grew to 10,600 in May 15 and declined again on Saturday, by 1,400 at once. And the growth rate reached a record low, 3.5%, since the start of a rapid growth of incidence in Russia in March.

Moscow reported 3,505 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, it is the lowest number since May 1. A total number of cases in the Russian capital have reached 138,969.

Nevertheless, Russia reported an all-time record of deaths among coronavirus patients on Saturday. A total of 119 deaths associated with the novel coronavirus were recorded in Russia in the past 24 hours, including 74 in Moscow, the HQ said. The previous record was 113 on May 15. A total number of coronavirus fatalities have increased to 2,537.

A total of 4,949 people were discharged upon recovery in Russia, including 1,470 in Moscow. A total number of recoveries have reached 63,166.