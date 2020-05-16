Facts

13:09 16.05.2020

Total of 9,200 new COVID-19 cases recorded in Russia in past 24 hrs

2 min read
Total of 9,200 new COVID-19 cases recorded in Russia in past 24 hrs

The number of new COVID-19 cases in Russia has been decreasing, a total of 9,200 new diagnoses has been recorded in the country overall on Saturday, and it is the lowest number since May 1. The rate of growth of the disease has also reached a record low, 3.5%.

"Over the past day, 9,200 confirmed COVID-19 cases were reported from 83 regions of Russia, including 4,124 active asymptomatic cases (44.8%)," the operative headquarters said in a statement released on Saturday.

The cumulative number of coronavirus cases recorded in Russia has reached 272,043, up by 3.5%, the HQ said. Russia has steadily continued being ranked second in the world's coronavirus table, according to the Johns Hopkins University. The United States is ranked first with 1.44 million cases and the United Kingdom third with 237,000.

The growth of new COVID-19 cases in Russia has a slightly declining trend. On May 14, it exceeded 10,000 cases for the first time since the beginning of the month, grew to 10,600 in May 15 and declined again on Saturday, by 1,400 at once. And the growth rate reached a record low, 3.5%, since the start of a rapid growth of incidence in Russia in March.

Moscow reported 3,505 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, it is the lowest number since May 1. A total number of cases in the Russian capital have reached 138,969.

Nevertheless, Russia reported an all-time record of deaths among coronavirus patients on Saturday. A total of 119 deaths associated with the novel coronavirus were recorded in Russia in the past 24 hours, including 74 in Moscow, the HQ said. The previous record was 113 on May 15. A total number of coronavirus fatalities have increased to 2,537.

A total of 4,949 people were discharged upon recovery in Russia, including 1,470 in Moscow. A total number of recoveries have reached 63,166.

Tags: #russia #coronavirus
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

16:37 16.05.2020
Next phase of lockdown mitigation scheduled for late May if epidemic situation is stable – Yermak

Next phase of lockdown mitigation scheduled for late May if epidemic situation is stable – Yermak

15:19 16.05.2020
No grounds for EU to ease sanctions against Russia – Harms

No grounds for EU to ease sanctions against Russia – Harms

12:33 16.05.2020
Two Ukrainian soldiers wounded amid nine enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours

Two Ukrainian soldiers wounded amid nine enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours

11:35 16.05.2020
Kyiv mayor: 153 new COVID-19 cases, two deaths, 22 recoveries in Kyiv in past 24 hours

Kyiv mayor: 153 new COVID-19 cases, two deaths, 22 recoveries in Kyiv in past 24 hours

11:33 16.05.2020
Total of 528 new COVID-19 cases recorded in Ukraine in past 24 hours – Health minister

Total of 528 new COVID-19 cases recorded in Ukraine in past 24 hours – Health minister

18:06 15.05.2020
Russia-led armed groups in Donbas break ceasefire

Russia-led armed groups in Donbas break ceasefire

16:44 15.05.2020
Russia's coronavirus situation hits plateau –FMBA head

Russia's coronavirus situation hits plateau –FMBA head

16:40 15.05.2020
Kyiv residential care home in Darnytsky district diagnoses 81 people with COVID-19 – Klitschko

Kyiv residential care home in Darnytsky district diagnoses 81 people with COVID-19 – Klitschko

13:50 15.05.2020
Mass EIA diagnostics in Ukraine to detect antibodies to COVID-19 may begin next week – Zelensky meeting

Mass EIA diagnostics in Ukraine to detect antibodies to COVID-19 may begin next week – Zelensky meeting

09:23 15.05.2020
Ukraine over past day records 483 new cases of COVID-19, 20 deaths, 330 recoveries, 12,381 active cases

Ukraine over past day records 483 new cases of COVID-19, 20 deaths, 330 recoveries, 12,381 active cases

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

KULEBA NORMANDY FORMAT TCG YERMAK

Yermak, Kuleba to visit Berlin in coming weeks to continue consultations on enhancing effectiveness of Normandy, Minsk process

YERMAK IMF

Ukraine meets all obligations for SBA with IMF – Yermak

YERMAK TCG

At next TCG meeting Ukraine to show group of its reps who can present Donbas in Minsk process – Yermak

EU ZELENSKY

Zelensky: building of united and successful Europe cannot be competed without Ukraine

CORONAVIRUS KLITSCHKO KYIV

Kyiv mayor: 153 new COVID-19 cases, two deaths, 22 recoveries in Kyiv in past 24 hours

LATEST

Ukrainian authorities to take steps to punish those responsible in UIA plane crash in Iran – MFA

Saakashvili appointed head of executive committee for reforms to enhance reforms in Ukraine – Yermak

Yermak, Kuleba to visit Berlin in coming weeks to continue consultations on enhancing effectiveness of Normandy, Minsk process

Ukraine meets all obligations for SBA with IMF – Yermak

At next TCG meeting Ukraine to show group of its reps who can present Donbas in Minsk process – Yermak

PGO records facts of violation of intl humanitarian law in Donbas

Zelensky: building of united and successful Europe cannot be competed without Ukraine

Shehyni border crossing point on Ukrainian-Polish border starts operating – border guard

Ukraine hopes to receive MFA tranche from EU in coming two weeks – video meeting of Shmyhal, Dombrovskis

Entrance of large vehicles to be limited in peak hours from Monday to unload traffic in the capital – Klitschko

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD