17:20 13.05.2020

Ukraine planning to buy three arms shipments from US this year – ambassador

Ukraine plans to purchase at least three shipments of armaments from the United States this year, Ukrainian Ambassador to the United States Volodymyr Yelchenko has told The Day newspaper.

"Last year, we had the first case of direct purchase by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine from the United States of Javelin anti-tank systems. This was the first batch of non-assistance, namely the purchase of weapons in the United States. As far as I know, an agreement is being prepared to extend such purchases. There are some other types of weapons, defensive ones, which are especially important today in Donbas. We are talking about at least three large parties and I will not specify, but this is being done and I think that these purchases will be made during this year," he said in an interview published on Tuesday.

The diplomat said deliveries of Island-type boats were not removed from the agenda: two of them were handed over to Ukraine as early as last fall, and the American side plans to transfer three more ships of this type within a year.

In addition, Yelchenko noted that Ukraine's Mriya An-225 and Ruslan aircraft will carry out several special flights to the United States with humanitarian aid during this month.

"This is a very significant contribution of Ukraine. One flight has already been made to Houston, Texas, and there will also be flights to New York and Columbus, Ohio. Each such aircraft is a huge help signal for the United States," the ambassador said.

According to him, these transportations are made to order by the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the U.S. military, adding that they involve delivery of medical equipment and medicines.

