16:15 13.05.2020

Adoption of law on banks is vital measure to protect public finance of Ukraine, Ukrainian taxpayers – EU Ambassador

The EU welcomes the Verkhovna Rada's adopting a bill on banks, Ambassador of the European Union to Ukraine Matti Maasikas has said, noting that this is a vital measure to protect public finances of Ukraine and Ukrainian taxpayers.

"Welcome the Verkhovna Rada's adoption of the draft law on banking resolution. A vital measure to protect public finances and Ukrainian taxpayers. For economic stability, fairness, rule of law, continuing IMF and EU financial assistance," he said on Twitter.

As reported, the Verkhovna Rada at a meeting on May 13 adopted a bill on banks, necessary for approval of a new program with the International Monetary Fund (IMF). A total of 270 MPs at second reading voted for corresponding bill No. 2571-d on amending the laws of Ukraine on the improvement of certain mechanisms for regulation of banking activities.

