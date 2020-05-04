Facts

11:00 04.05.2020

Kuleba welcomes nomination of Keith Dayton for new U.S. ambassador to Ukraine

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba welcomes the decision to nominate retired Lieutenant General Keith Dayton as new United States Ambassador to Ukraine.

"I welcome the decision to nominate a new U.S. ambassador to Ukraine and look forward to welcoming him in Kyiv. I have met Gen. Keith W. Dayton in his capacity of Ukraine's defense reform adviser. Working with him has always been a wonderful experience," he said on his Twitter page on May 2.

Earlier, U.S. President Donald Trump nominated Dayton as ambassador to Ukraine, the press service of the White House said.

"Keith W. Dayton, of Washington, to be Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the United States of America to Ukraine," it said.

Dayton currently serves as the Director of the George C. Marshall Center in Garmisch, Germany. He also serves concurrently as Senior U.S. Defense Advisor to Ukraine.

He also was the U.S. Defense Attache to Russia.

After the end of the term of U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch in May 2019, William B. Taylor was appointed as U.S. Chargé d'Affaires a.i. in Ukraine until January 1, 2020, who was later replaced by Kristina A. Kvien.

