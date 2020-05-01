Two Ukrainian servicemen wounded in Donbas since early day – JFO HQ

Two Ukrainian servicemen have been injured in Donbas as a result of nine attacks by Russian-led occupation forces since the beginning of the day on Friday, May 1, the press center of the headquarters of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) reports.

"Over the current day, as a result of enemy shelling, two Ukrainian soldiers were injured. They received first aid and were promptly evacuated to medical facilities. The health status of both servicemen is satisfactory," the headquarters reports on Facebook.

The headquarters specified that the occupation forces violated the ceasefire regime in the area of responsibility of the Vostok operational-tactical group three times. In particular, the JFO positions near Bohdanivka were fired from grenade launchers of various systems, heavy machine guns, sniper and small arms.