Facts

10:53 27.04.2020

Wildfires being fought in two spots of Chornobyl NPP exclusion zone

2 min read
Wildfires being fought in two spots of Chornobyl NPP exclusion zone

Rescuers keep fighting wildfires in the Lubiansky, Paryshivsky, Dytiatkivsky, and Denysovetsky forested areas in the Chornobyl nuclear power plant's exclusion zone with emphasis on two spots (Kryva Hora and Rudky-Buriakivka), the State Emergency Service of Ukraine said in a statement on Monday morning.

"As of 7 a.m. on April 27, teams of the State Emergency Service were helping the State Agency of Ukraine on Exclusion Zone Management extinguish fires in the Lubiansky, Paryshivsky, Dytiatkivsky, and Denysovetsky forested areas. Emphasis was put on containing fires in two hotbeds (Kryva Hora and Rudky-Buriakivka), where tree stumps, the remains of trees, and peat bogs are continuing to smolder in fire-stricken areas," the statement said.

Heavy engineering vehicles of the State Emergency Service and the Ukrainian Armed Forces are making fire breaks. The engineering vehicles have created 998 kilometers of fire barrier lines by now.

The fires are being fought by 1,059 men and 234 vehicles, including 1,029 men and 221 vehicles of the State Emergency Service. By now, aircraft of the State Emergency Service have dumped 5,130 tonnes of water in the course of 2,230 approaches.

Ukrainian Interior Minister Arsen Avakov said earlier that all wildfires in the Chornobyl exclusion zone had been put out and rescuers were extinguishing smoldering combustion in peat bogs.

Tags: #chornobyl_npp
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

19:05 17.04.2020
Background radiation normal in Chornobyl exclusion zone, Kyiv, region – emergency service

Background radiation normal in Chornobyl exclusion zone, Kyiv, region – emergency service

12:02 15.04.2020
Chornobyl NPP not affected by fire – state agency

Chornobyl NPP not affected by fire – state agency

17:32 25.06.2018
Chornobyl NPP announces tender to select dismantler of unstable structure of Shelter facility for UAH 4.3 bln

Chornobyl NPP announces tender to select dismantler of unstable structure of Shelter facility for UAH 4.3 bln

13:48 14.12.2017
Ukraine implementing projects to turn Chornobyl exclusion zone into promising area

Ukraine implementing projects to turn Chornobyl exclusion zone into promising area

10:31 30.11.2017
SPF announces tender to select appraiser for part of Chornobyl NPP coolant system to place solar power plant

SPF announces tender to select appraiser for part of Chornobyl NPP coolant system to place solar power plant

12:50 26.05.2015
Poroshenko signs law exempting international technical aid for Chornobyl NPP from tax

Poroshenko signs law exempting international technical aid for Chornobyl NPP from tax

10:52 28.04.2015
Poroshenko hopes donors to help Ukraine to finish building confinement over Chornobyl NPP

Poroshenko hopes donors to help Ukraine to finish building confinement over Chornobyl NPP

13:11 27.04.2015
Building of confinement over Chornobyl NPP to be finished on schedule

Building of confinement over Chornobyl NPP to be finished on schedule

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Second, third or fourth stages of finishing quarantine may start simultaneously in Ukraine – Shmyhal

Ukraine to hold three-day online hackathon for organizations charged for cyber security of critical facilities – NSDC

SBU completes pre-trial investigation into Handziuk case

Zelensky, Macron discuss COVID-19 pandemic, bilateral cooperation

Bill on banks that is necessary for new program of IMF will be adopted – Zelensky tells Macron

LATEST

Second, third or fourth stages of finishing quarantine may start simultaneously in Ukraine – Shmyhal

Ukraine to hold three-day online hackathon for organizations charged for cyber security of critical facilities – NSDC

SBU completes pre-trial investigation into Handziuk case

Zelensky, Macron discuss COVID-19 pandemic, bilateral cooperation

Bill on banks that is necessary for new program of IMF will be adopted – Zelensky tells Macron

More than 280 indoor grocery markets may be opened by week's end subject to security measures – Zelensky meeting

UAF General Staff reports successful testing of Ukraine's Vilkha-M rocket

Ukraine insists on return of 'black boxes' of UIA plane shot down in Iran – Kuleba

Stepanov: We intend to soon increase number of PCR tests per day to 8,000-10,000

When appointing tax and customs heads important to stick to fair rules – joint statement of US, EU

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD