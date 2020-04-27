Wildfires being fought in two spots of Chornobyl NPP exclusion zone

Rescuers keep fighting wildfires in the Lubiansky, Paryshivsky, Dytiatkivsky, and Denysovetsky forested areas in the Chornobyl nuclear power plant's exclusion zone with emphasis on two spots (Kryva Hora and Rudky-Buriakivka), the State Emergency Service of Ukraine said in a statement on Monday morning.

"As of 7 a.m. on April 27, teams of the State Emergency Service were helping the State Agency of Ukraine on Exclusion Zone Management extinguish fires in the Lubiansky, Paryshivsky, Dytiatkivsky, and Denysovetsky forested areas. Emphasis was put on containing fires in two hotbeds (Kryva Hora and Rudky-Buriakivka), where tree stumps, the remains of trees, and peat bogs are continuing to smolder in fire-stricken areas," the statement said.

Heavy engineering vehicles of the State Emergency Service and the Ukrainian Armed Forces are making fire breaks. The engineering vehicles have created 998 kilometers of fire barrier lines by now.

The fires are being fought by 1,059 men and 234 vehicles, including 1,029 men and 221 vehicles of the State Emergency Service. By now, aircraft of the State Emergency Service have dumped 5,130 tonnes of water in the course of 2,230 approaches.

Ukrainian Interior Minister Arsen Avakov said earlier that all wildfires in the Chornobyl exclusion zone had been put out and rescuers were extinguishing smoldering combustion in peat bogs.