17:40 24.04.2020

'Normandy format' could be expanded to 'Normandy plus,' including the U.S. – Taylor

The so-called Normandy format (Ukraine, Germany, France, Russia) could be expanded to include the United States, ex-U.S. ambassador to Ukraine (2006-2009), U.S. Chargé d'Affaires (2019-2020) and Vice President of American Peace Institute William Taylor has said.

"You mentioned the Normandy format. Of course, it had certain advantages. But if it doesn't work, then there are other formats. It can be expanded, maybe to Normandy plus. And we noted that the United States can join this process," Taylor said during an online discussion on Friday at the Kyiv Security Forum organized the Open Ukraine Foundation of Arseniy Yatsenyuk

At the same time, the diplomat emphasized that the Minsk agreements on resolving the situation in the east of Ukraine did not reach their result.

"You can take them as a basis, go beyond the boundaries of the Minsk (agreements) and try something else. When I say 'we,' I mean the international community, but first of all, Ukraine. Ukraine has already done this. I think experiments, variations, trials are a good idea," Taylor said.

