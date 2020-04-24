Facts

09:30 24.04.2020

Ukraine registers 477 new cases of COVID-19 over last day, with total number of 7,647, 193 deaths, 601 recoveries

Some 7,647 cases of COVID-19 were recorded in Ukraine as of Friday morning, April 24, while out of those who had previously been sick, the number of people who recovered reached 601 and those who died - 193, the Center for Public Health of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine reports.

"During April 23, 477 reports of new confirmed cases were received ... As a result of complications caused by the disease, 193 people died, 99 of them were men and 94 were women. Among the dead, people over the age of 50 years (85%) predominate," the Public Health Center reported on its Facebook page on Friday morning.

