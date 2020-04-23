Facts

Cabinet to consider co-financing of National Health Service by UAH 15.8 bln to combat COVID-19 – President's Office deputy head

Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine on Social Affairs Yulia Sokolovska has said that in the near future the government will consider the issue of additional funding for the fight against COVID-19 by UAH 15.8 billion.

"These funds will be used to pay for the activities of mobile teams, additional payments to emergency doctors who work with patients infected with coronavirus. In addition, it will be possible to finance inpatient hospitals that are redeveloped to host patients with COVID-19," the presidential office's press service said following the meeting, which was held on Thursday with mayors and heads of regional state administrations headed by President's Office head Andriy Yermak on behalf of President Volodymyr Zelensky.

