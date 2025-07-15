One of priorities of renewed govt to be to increase its own weapons production, develop all defense projects – Zelenskyy

The priority task for the renewed government will be to increase its own weapons production and develop all defense projects – Ukrainian and joint with partners, said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in an evening address.

"We must increase the share of our own weapons production – this is an absolutely clear goal. We must participate in global technological competition thanks to our own developments. We must direct more of our own, Ukrainian, economic power to supply our Defense Forces of Ukraine," said the President.

Zelenskyy stressed the importance of "carrying out deregulation and giving society more opportunities to develop our internal potential."

"It is also important to remove all unnecessary bureaucracy and duplication of functions in our state institutions – this will definitely allow us to reduce all unnecessary expenses," he said.

In addition, the head of state stated the importance of the social component. "And at the same time, we must give more social confidence to our people – all Ukrainians. All sustainability programs in Ukraine must work at 100%," he said.