Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
18:12 14.07.2025

Svyrydenko to announce proposals for govt members soon

1 min read
Photo: ttps://t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official/

First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy Yulia Svyrydenko thanked President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who offered her the post of prime minister, for the trust and announced that she will soon announce proposals for government members.

"The decision on the appointment of the Prime Minister of Ukraine is made by the Verkhovna Rada. We are preparing to interact with the parliament and present the relevant government steps," she said on Facebook.

Svyrydenko said the head of state has identified the priority tasks that he sees for the renewed government: strengthening Ukraine's economic potential, expanding support programs for Ukrainians, and scaling up the production of its own weapons.

"These tasks can be achieved through significant deregulation, the elimination of any bureaucratic obstacles, the reduction of non-critical state expenditures and duplication of functions of state-owned institutions, the protection of entrepreneurship and the full concentration of government resources for the defense of Ukraine and recovery after hostilities," the candidate for prime minister said.

She added that Ukrainian society should receive clearer instruments of social support.

