Svyrydenko government shuffles cabinet with two new ministers, deputy PM, and three ministry changes

The government of the future Prime Minister Yulia Svyridenko will have two new ministers - Oleksiy Sobolev and Denys Uliutin, one new Deputy Prime Minister - Taras Kachka and three more government officials will change ministries - Herman Halushchenko, Svitlana Hrynchuk and Denys Shmyhal.

On July 16, the head of the ruling party Servant of the People faction, David Arakhamia, reported that following the results of a meeting with the participation of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, a list of candidates for ministerial positions in the new government was formed, which is to be headed by the First Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Economy Yulia Svyridenko.

In particular, according to him, Mykhailo Fedorov will be promoted to First Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine - Minister of Digital Transformation (previously - Deputy Prime Minister for Innovation, Development of Education, Science and Technologies - Minister of Digital Transformation).

The new Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration will be Deputy Minister of Economy - Trade Representative of Ukraine Taras Kachka.

The head of the large unified Ministry of Economy, Environment and Agriculture will be First Deputy Minister of Economy of Ukraine Oleksiy Sobolev (previously the position of Minister of Economy was held by Svyrydenko, Minister of Environmental Protection - Svitlana Hrynchuk, Minister of Agrarian Policy - Vitaly Koval).

Another new government official will be the acting First Deputy Minister of Finance Denys Ulyutin, he will head the unified Ministry of Social Policy, Family and Unity of Ukraine (previously the position of Minister of Social Policy was held by Oksana Zholnovych, and Minister of National Unity - Oleksiy Chernyshov).

There are also several government officials who remain in the new Cabinet, but in new positions, in particular, Herman Halushchenko will head the Ministry of Justice (previously Minister of Energy), Svitlana Hrynchuk will head the Ministry of Energy (previously Minister of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources), and Denys Shmyhal will head the Ministry of Defense, through which strategic industries will also be managed (previously held the position of Prime Minister).

In addition, Deputy Prime Minister for Reconstruction, Minister of Community and Territorial Development Oleksiy Kuleba, Minister of Youth and Sports Matviy Bidny, Minister of Veterans Affairs Nataliya Kalmykova, Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko, Minister of Education and Science Oksen Lisovyi, Minister of Health Viktor Lyashko, Minister of Finance Serhiy Marchenko, Minister of Foreign Affairs Andriy Sybiha will retain their positions from the previous government.

Among other things, Arakhamia noted that consultations on a candidate for the position of Minister of Culture are still ongoing.

Thus, the following did not receive positions in the new government: former Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine - Minister of Justice of Ukraine Olha Stefanishyna (according to various sources, she may be appointed as the representative of Ukraine to the European Union or the Ambassador of Ukraine to the United States), former Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of National Unity of Ukraine Oleksiy Chernyshov, former Minister of the Cabinet of Ministers Oleh Nemchinov, former Minister of Social Policy Oksana Zholnovych, former Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food Vitaliy Koval, former Minister of Culture and Strategic Communications Mykola Tochytsky, former Minister of Strategic Industries Herman Smetanin (will head Ukroboronprom) and former Minister of Defense of Ukraine Rustem Umerov (may be appointed as the Ambassador of Ukraine to the United States).