Zelensky meets with Svyrydenko, Fedorov to prepare renewed government's first steps

Photo: https://t.me/zoda_gov_ua

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has held a meeting with First Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Economy Yulia Svyrydenko, whom he had previously proposed to head the government, and Deputy Prime Minister - Head of the Ministry of Digital Affairs Mykhailo Fedorov regarding the activities of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine after the change in its composition, in particular, promoting the expansion of domestic weapons production.

"Meeting with Yulia Svyrydenko and Mykhailo Fedorov. We are preparing the first steps of the renewed government. We detailed the tasks for the next six months. The main thing is to increase the production of our own weapons in Ukraine, fully ensure the contracting of the necessary volumes of all types of drones for the Defense Forces of Ukraine, carry out significant deregulation and release the internal economic potential of our country, as well as ensure the full implementation of social support programs for our people," Zelenskyy wrote on Telegram on Tuesday following the meeting.

According to him, during the conversation, the parties "determined what results can be achieved in the first six months of the new government's work."

According to the Interfax-Ukraine agency, Fedorov will likely be promoted to first deputy prime minister.