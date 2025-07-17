Svyrydenko: Our government is heading towards self-sufficiency - military, economic and social

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/yulia.svyrydenko/

Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko said that the government under her leadership is taking a course towards military, economic and social self-sufficiency.

"It is a great honor for me to head the Ukrainian government today. Our government is taking a course towards self-sufficiency: military, economic and social. My main goal is real positive results that every Ukrainian will experience in his or her life. War does not give the right to delay. We must act quickly and decisively. Our priority steps in the first 6 months are to provide the army with high-quality equipment, increase our own weapons production and improve the technological capabilities of the army," Svyrydenko wrote on Facebook after her appointment.

She added that the government will make every effort to support Ukrainian entrepreneurs, in particular, comprehensive deregulation, stopping unauthorized pressure on business, accelerating large-scale privatization and further implementing effective support mechanisms.

"We have already started work on optimizing the state apparatus and are heading for a full audit of expenditures with the aim of reducing them. No political loyalty, only numbers and results," she emphasized.