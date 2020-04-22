Facts

16:37 22.04.2020

Zelensky believes that war in Donbas will end during his presidential term

Zelensky believes that war in Donbas will end during his presidential term

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has said that the war in Donbas will end during his presidential term.

"I am sure that we will put an end to this war during my presidential term. I am personally sure of this. I have said that I am ready to wait for one year, I am ready to work for one year. If the Minsk process does not work, then we will change our tactics. We are ready for this – a year has not passed," he said in a film dedicated to the first year of his presidency, which was broadcast on the Ukraine TV channel on Wednesday.

Zelensky also said that the Trilateral Contact Group will be meeting in the format of video conferences every week.

"So, we have accelerated the process and we will have some results. After every Minsk meeting a document must be drawn up on our agreements and we have taken a step forward," he said.

