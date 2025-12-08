Enemy's advance rate sharply drops near Huliaipole last week, but increases in Kharkiv region – DeepState

Photo: https://t.me/DeepStateUA

Russian occupiers increased their control over Ukrainian territory by 92.49 square kilometers over the past week, from Monday, December 1, to Monday, December 8, which is only 1.4% more than the week before last, when the enemy occupied 91.19 square kilometers, according to maps from the OSINT project of DeepState.

Thus, it can be concluded that the decline in the enemy's advance at the end of November, after a sharp increase at the beginning of the month, has now stopped and stabilized at a level almost one and a half times higher than in August-October, when for a long period the enemy captured approximately 60-70 square kilometers per week.

Moreover, in Huliaipole axis, which accounted for a significant share of the enemy's captured territory for several weeks in a row, the occupiers' advance slowed sharply last week and amounted to only 13.68 square kilometers, while the week before last the enemy occupied 61.83 square kilometers there.

However, the enemy has resumed its advance in Kupyansk direction in Kharkiv region and the neighboring Lyman direction in northern Donetsk, capturing 15.04 square kilometers there, whereas no advances were recorded there at all the week before last.

The occupiers' advance also increased in Vovchansk direction in Kharkiv region near the Russian border, where the enemy occupied 6.07 square kilometers, compared to only 1.64 square kilometers the week before last. In Kharkiv direction near the village of Melove, the enemy's advance was halted last week, while the week before last, the enemy occupied 7.1 square kilometers.

Last week, the enemy made its greatest advances in Pokrovsk and Dobropillia directions in the west of Donetsk region, almost resuming the pace of mid-November – the occupiers occupied 33.1 square kilometers there in the past week, while in the week before that they occupied only 3.82 square kilometers, and the week before that – 38.73 square kilometers.

In Chasiv-Yar, Kostiantynivka, and Siversk directions in the east and north of Donetsk region, the enemy captured 24.6 square kilometers in one week, almost one and a half times more than the previous week, when they captured 16.81 square kilometers.

According to DeepState data, no other enemy advances were recorded last week.

Last week, the "gray zone" of unspecified control in Huliapole direction decreased by 4.96 square kilometers, in Pokrovsk and Dobropillia directions by 18.03 square kilometers, but it increased in Kupyansk and Lyman directions by 4.58 square kilometers, and in Vovchansk direction by 5.36 square kilometers. An increase in the "gray zone" was again recorded in Orikhiv direction in Zaporizhia region, where the occupiers made no advance, reaching 4.07 square kilometers.

Overall, the area of ​​the "gray zone" decreased by 0.7 square kilometers over the past week, and by 17.76 square kilometers the week before.

Thus, on average, last week, the occupiers increased the area under their control by 13.2 square kilometers per day, while the "gray zone" decreased by an average of 0.1 square kilometers per day.

The week before last, the occupiers increased their area of ​​control by an average of 13 square kilometers per day, while the "gray zone" shrank by an average of 2.5 square kilometers per day.

In the last week of August and the first of September, the area of ​​Russian occupation grew by an average of 10.7 square kilometers per day, 1.5 times less than in mid-August. In September, the occupiers' advance continued at a slightly slower pace, which remained stable throughout October.

As reported, in November of this year alone, the enemy occupied 505 square kilometers of Ukrainian territory, almost double the amount occupied in September.