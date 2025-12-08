Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
17:52 08.12.2025

Zelenskyy on European leaders' meeting: It’s important to organize such meeting to discuss very sensitive issues

Zelenskyy on European leaders' meeting: It’s important to organize such meeting to discuss very sensitive issues
It is important to organize a meeting with European leaders to discuss highly sensitive issues related to negotiations with the American side, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated at the beginning of a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz.

"I believe it is very important now to organize such a meeting to discuss the very sensitive issues related to these negotiations we held in the United States," Zelenskyy said at the start of the meeting in London.

According to the president, the Ukrainian team has returned from the talks and must report back.

"I believe that much of what we need to discuss is crucial for unity between Europe and Ukraine, as well as for unity between Europe, Ukraine, and the United States. There are some things we can't resolve without partners, and there are things we can't resolve without Europe, and therefore we need to make some important decisions," Zelenskyy emphasized.

