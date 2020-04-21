Facts

14:49 21.04.2020

Officials at meeting with Zelensky consider ways of easing lockdown restrictions for psychological comfort of citizens, economic revival

The government of Ukraine is planning to prolong quarantine as the country has not overcome a peak of coronavirus (COVID-19) incidence and is expected to reach it in early May. At the same time, the government is studying opportunities for easing some of lockdown restrictions to ensure psychological comfort of citizens and revive the economy.

These issues were discussed during a regular meeting chaired by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky on the situation with coronavirus (COVID-19) in Ukraine, the president's press service said.

"We have to tell people clearly which establishments will open, and when, and what is the government's clear action plan. We are expecting the peach of incidence at the beginning of May. People have to understand whether they are allowed to stroll in parks and when hairdressers, notaries public, lawyers and other business start to work again. I know that Olympic athletes want to train to keep their form. All people need to have a clear vision of how the lockdown restrictions will be eased, and when," Zelensky said.

