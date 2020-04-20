If guilty, landowners will be punished for wildfires in Zhytomyr region – NSDC secretary

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Oleksiy Danilov has said that the landowners, who might be guilty of an outbreak of wildfires in Zhytomyr region, will be called to account if this version is confirmed.

Danilov said on his Facebook page that he participated in a meeting of the emergency operations center in Ovruch district, Zhytomyr region, along with Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak, Interior Minister of Ukraine Arsen Avakov and Head of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine Mykola Chechotkin on Sunday, April 19. The officials went on a working visit to check the situation with wildfires there.

"During the meeting, in particular, we considered the issue of liability of the landowners, who might be involved in the outbreak of wildfires. It won't be long before we find out the conclusions," Danilov said.