Facts

13:28 20.04.2020

If guilty, landowners will be punished for wildfires in Zhytomyr region – NSDC secretary

1 min read
If guilty, landowners will be punished for wildfires in Zhytomyr region – NSDC secretary

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Oleksiy Danilov has said that the landowners, who might be guilty of an outbreak of wildfires in Zhytomyr region, will be called to account if this version is confirmed.

Danilov said on his Facebook page that he participated in a meeting of the emergency operations center in Ovruch district, Zhytomyr region, along with Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak, Interior Minister of Ukraine Arsen Avakov and Head of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine Mykola Chechotkin on Sunday, April 19. The officials went on a working visit to check the situation with wildfires there.

"During the meeting, in particular, we considered the issue of liability of the landowners, who might be involved in the outbreak of wildfires. It won't be long before we find out the conclusions," Danilov said.

Tags: #nsdc #zhytomyr_region #danilov
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

13:19 20.04.2020
Firefighting operations continue in Zhytomyr region, Chornobyl exclusion zone – emergency service

Firefighting operations continue in Zhytomyr region, Chornobyl exclusion zone – emergency service

13:09 20.04.2020
Law enforcers considering two versions of causes for wildfire outbreak in Zhytomyr region – Avakov

Law enforcers considering two versions of causes for wildfire outbreak in Zhytomyr region – Avakov

12:46 20.04.2020
Strong wind preventing liquidating of fire in Chornobyl zone – interior minister

Strong wind preventing liquidating of fire in Chornobyl zone – interior minister

14:08 18.04.2020
Avakov: Of fifteen fire outbreaks in Zhytomyr region, six eliminated, five localized

Avakov: Of fifteen fire outbreaks in Zhytomyr region, six eliminated, five localized

15:57 19.03.2020
Zhytomyr mayor reports first confirmed case of COVID-19 in the city

Zhytomyr mayor reports first confirmed case of COVID-19 in the city

13:26 14.03.2020
Ukraine to tighten procedures for crossing disengagement line in Donbas to prevent COVID-19 spread - NSDC secretary

Ukraine to tighten procedures for crossing disengagement line in Donbas to prevent COVID-19 spread - NSDC secretary

12:33 14.03.2020
All checkpoints on Ukrainian border to be provided with express tests for COVID-19 in a week - NSDC secretary

All checkpoints on Ukrainian border to be provided with express tests for COVID-19 in a week - NSDC secretary

16:06 13.03.2020
Ukraine to close border to foreigners for 2 weeks in 2 days – NSDC secretary

Ukraine to close border to foreigners for 2 weeks in 2 days – NSDC secretary

10:44 27.02.2020
Tests of 89 Ukrainians evacuated from Wuhan negative – NSDC secretary

Tests of 89 Ukrainians evacuated from Wuhan negative – NSDC secretary

12:39 24.02.2020
Public to be informed daily about health status of people being observed in Novi Sanzhary – Danilov

Public to be informed daily about health status of people being observed in Novi Sanzhary – Danilov

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

One Ukrainian serviceman wounded amid enemy attack in Donbas – JFO HQ

Shmyhal-Merkel video conference postponed due to changes in schedule

Radiation levels in Chornobyl exclusion zone, Kyiv within norm

Firefighting operations continue in Zhytomyr region, Chornobyl exclusion zone – emergency service

JFO HQ reports six enemy attacks in Donbas, no casualties among Ukrainian servicemen in past 24 hours

LATEST

One Ukrainian serviceman wounded amid enemy attack in Donbas – JFO HQ

Shmyhal-Merkel video conference postponed due to changes in schedule

Zelensky: Businesses really helped to provide Ukraine with everything necessary for fight against COVID-19

Hungary sends humanitarian aid to Ukraine for fight against COVID-19

Radiation levels in Chornobyl exclusion zone, Kyiv within norm

JFO HQ reports six enemy attacks in Donbas, no casualties among Ukrainian servicemen in past 24 hours

Stepanov: Seven regions didn't submit reports on COVID-19 testing over past 24 hours

Kyiv mayor reports 49 new COVID-19 cases, two fatalities in capital in past 24 hours

Visit by 20 Ukrainian medical volunteers to Italy prolonged until April 25 – Stepanov

COVID-19 confirmed for 16 children, 43 medical workers in Ukraine in past 24 hours – Stepanov

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD