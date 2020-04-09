Nova Poshta, ATB, Rozetka scale food delivery service throughout Ukraine

Nova Poshta Group jointly with Rozetka online store and ATB retail chain have scaled the food delivery service from Dnipropetrovsk region to all the territory of Ukraine, Nova Poshta has said in a statement.

In total, about 300 food sets were delivered within two weeks from the launch of the service. The largest number of sets was delivered in Dnipro, and about 100 sets were delivered in the region, the company said.

At the launch of the project, customers were offered three food sets: small, medium and large. The most popular was the medium set. Therefore, it was decided to leave it in the future, and two other sets were replaced by grocery and non-grocery.

"Now, while the quarantine measures in the country are becoming more stringent, it is important for Ukrainians to be able to buy food products without leaving their homes. Nova Poshta has strengthened its courier team to deliver the most necessary things quickly. Therefore, I urge everyone to stay home, we will deliver all that you need," Director of the company Oleksandr Bulba said.

In turn, CEO of ATB Corporation Borys Markov said that due to the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) infection and the announcement of a nationwide quarantine, ATB operates in tense mode in all regions of Ukraine.

"The joint project of Rozetka, ATB and Nova Poshta successfully passed the test period. Targeted delivery of food sets turned out to be even more in demand than we expected. That is why it was decided to scale up the initiative throughout Ukraine," co-owner of Rosetka.ua Vladyslav Chechotkin said.