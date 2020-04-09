Facts

12:50 09.04.2020

Nova Poshta, ATB, Rozetka scale food delivery service throughout Ukraine

2 min read

Nova Poshta Group jointly with Rozetka online store and ATB retail chain have scaled the food delivery service from Dnipropetrovsk region to all the territory of Ukraine, Nova Poshta has said in a statement.

In total, about 300 food sets were delivered within two weeks from the launch of the service. The largest number of sets was delivered in Dnipro, and about 100 sets were delivered in the region, the company said.

At the launch of the project, customers were offered three food sets: small, medium and large. The most popular was the medium set. Therefore, it was decided to leave it in the future, and two other sets were replaced by grocery and non-grocery.

"Now, while the quarantine measures in the country are becoming more stringent, it is important for Ukrainians to be able to buy food products without leaving their homes. Nova Poshta has strengthened its courier team to deliver the most necessary things quickly. Therefore, I urge everyone to stay home, we will deliver all that you need," Director of the company Oleksandr Bulba said.

In turn, CEO of ATB Corporation Borys Markov said that due to the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) infection and the announcement of a nationwide quarantine, ATB operates in tense mode in all regions of Ukraine.

"The joint project of Rozetka, ATB and Nova Poshta successfully passed the test period. Targeted delivery of food sets turned out to be even more in demand than we expected. That is why it was decided to scale up the initiative throughout Ukraine," co-owner of Rosetka.ua Vladyslav Chechotkin said.

Tags: #atb #rozetka #nova_poshta
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

14:37 07.04.2020
Nova Poshta sets up over 200 pick-up and drop-off points amid quarantine, intends to increase number to 400 by end of April

Nova Poshta sets up over 200 pick-up and drop-off points amid quarantine, intends to increase number to 400 by end of April

10:29 25.03.2020
Nova Poshta launches medicines delivery service

Nova Poshta launches medicines delivery service

15:35 17.03.2020
Nova Poshta relocates offices from shopping malls, continues to operate as normal

Nova Poshta relocates offices from shopping malls, continues to operate as normal

15:52 04.03.2020
Nova Poshta in talks on delivery for In Time customers, not on purchase

Nova Poshta in talks on delivery for In Time customers, not on purchase

12:46 14.02.2020
Nova Poshta has no plan to suspend delivery to/from China

Nova Poshta has no plan to suspend delivery to/from China

11:47 03.02.2020
Nova Poshta to build logistic depot in Bila Tserkva in Kyiv region

Nova Poshta to build logistic depot in Bila Tserkva in Kyiv region

10:42 31.01.2020
Nova Poshta renames Forpost payment system NovaPay, making it international

Nova Poshta renames Forpost payment system NovaPay, making it international

10:53 24.01.2020
Nova Poshta estimates its growth potential in terms of public coverage at 35%

Nova Poshta estimates its growth potential in terms of public coverage at 35%

10:49 24.01.2020
Nova Poshta raises number of shipments by 22% in 2019

Nova Poshta raises number of shipments by 22% in 2019

15:48 22.01.2020
Nova Poshta plans to invest $100 mln in development in 2020

Nova Poshta plans to invest $100 mln in development in 2020

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

TCG agrees in principle on prisoner exchange in near future, further efforts still needed for identification of additional disengagement areas – Grau

More than 50,000 Ukrainians placed under self-isolation included in database - National Police

Taran in conversation with U.S. Defense Secretary Esper: Ukraine's military reform course toward NATO standards irreversible

Ukrainian soldier killed amid enemy shelling attacks in Donbas – JFO HQ

Necessary to organize online lessons of how to use artificial lung ventilators in regions, protect doctors not only in supporting hospitals – Zelensky

LATEST

TCG agrees in principle on prisoner exchange in near future, further efforts still needed for identification of additional disengagement areas – Grau

Rauta develops design of prefabricated mobile hospitals

More than 50,000 Ukrainians placed under self-isolation included in database - National Police

Taran in conversation with U.S. Defense Secretary Esper: Ukraine's military reform course toward NATO standards irreversible

Ukrainian soldier killed amid enemy shelling attacks in Donbas – JFO HQ

Ukraine to receive tablets with hydroxychloroquine for free treatment of more than 22,000 patients with COVID-19 – Health Ministry

Necessary to organize online lessons of how to use artificial lung ventilators in regions, protect doctors not only in supporting hospitals – Zelensky

Another three planes from China bring medical supplies for supporting hospitals, large outlet chains – President's Office

Kyiv registers 41 COVID-19 infected for past 24 hours, 26 – in Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra monastery – Klitschko

Spread of COVID-19 in Crimea worsens, Armyansk hospital, Krymsky Titan plant blocked

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD