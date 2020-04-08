Facts

16:28 08.04.2020

WHO recommends Ukraine to prolong quarantine

1 min read
WHO recommends Ukraine to prolong quarantine

On April 7, the World Health Organization (WHO) recommended Ukraine to prolong the quarantine, since it is an efficient means for saving lives of Ukrainians, Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal reported.

"Therefore, I emphasize: we will not deviate from the imposed restrictions," he wrote in Telegram-channel on Wednesday.

At the same time, Shmyhal noted that in the future the government planned to weaken quarantine measures.

"But it will be possible to talk about this only in May, with a decrease in the dynamics of the incidence of COVID-19 in Ukraine. Already, the government is working on an appropriate plan that will clearly indicate which restrictive measures and from which date will be canceled," the PM said.

He added that the government would certainly notify the public.

As reported, last week, the Cabinet of Ministers decided to tighten quarantine, which was introduced by April 24.

Tags: #who #shmyhal
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

14:20 08.04.2020
Current quarantine regime most likely to be extended until May – PM

Current quarantine regime most likely to be extended until May – PM

15:32 04.04.2020
UN to raise $165 mln under Humanitarian Response Plan to fight COVID-19 in Ukraine by year end – Shmyhal

UN to raise $165 mln under Humanitarian Response Plan to fight COVID-19 in Ukraine by year end – Shmyhal

14:14 03.04.2020
Ban on visiting public places without mask, walking in group with more than two persons to be applied from April 6

Ban on visiting public places without mask, walking in group with more than two persons to be applied from April 6

12:37 30.03.2020
Govt completes preliminary preparation of amendments to state budget, spending on infrastructure, culture and education saved

Govt completes preliminary preparation of amendments to state budget, spending on infrastructure, culture and education saved

09:17 30.03.2020
PM suggests that Verkhovna Rada appoint Buslavets as Energy Minister, Marchenko as Finance Minister, Stepanov as Health Minister

PM suggests that Verkhovna Rada appoint Buslavets as Energy Minister, Marchenko as Finance Minister, Stepanov as Health Minister

09:42 25.03.2020
Shmyhal: We create 'think tank' to respond to economic challenges

Shmyhal: We create 'think tank' to respond to economic challenges

10:34 24.03.2020
Ukrainian PM sees no immediate need to declare state of emergency in country over coronavirus

Ukrainian PM sees no immediate need to declare state of emergency in country over coronavirus

09:34 24.03.2020
Ukraine will continue fulfilling its obligations to creditors in full

Ukraine will continue fulfilling its obligations to creditors in full

10:00 23.03.2020
Shmyhal: We face big competition between countries for protective means, medical equipment, and even for doctors

Shmyhal: We face big competition between countries for protective means, medical equipment, and even for doctors

09:25 23.03.2020
Cabinet establishes stabilization fund, distributes means of reserve fund, facilitates customs procedures for medical goods – PM

Cabinet establishes stabilization fund, distributes means of reserve fund, facilitates customs procedures for medical goods – PM

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Cs-137 concentration in Kyiv's air after brushfires in Chornobyl zone are safe – Technical Center for Nuclear and Radiation Safety

Female 66-year-old patient with suspected COVID-19 dies in Chernivtsi

It's too early to talk about mitigating quarantine measures in Ukraine – Zelensky meeting

Current quarantine regime most likely to be extended until May – PM

Ukraine registers 206 new cases of COVID-19 over past 24 hours: 1,668 cases in total, with 52 fatal

LATEST

Cs-137 concentration in Kyiv's air after brushfires in Chornobyl zone are safe – Technical Center for Nuclear and Radiation Safety

Female 66-year-old patient with suspected COVID-19 dies in Chernivtsi

It's too early to talk about mitigating quarantine measures in Ukraine – Zelensky meeting

Ukraine registers 206 new cases of COVID-19 over past 24 hours: 1,668 cases in total, with 52 fatal

At least seven aircraft from China, Korea to arrive with tests, ventilators, protective equipment this week – Zelensky

UN Mission in Ukraine calls on conflict parties to cease fire in Donbas, focus on stopping COVID-19 spread

Chornobyl fire zone increases to 35 hectares - Emergency Service

COVID-19 patient count in Kyiv up by 12, including four children, one medic – Klitschko

Ukraine won't allow Iran to evade responsibility for downed plane – foreign minister

Ukraine expects explanations from Iran for MP's remark that military did 'well' in downing civilian airliner in January – deputy PM

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD