Facts

15:46 06.04.2020

Eight Ukrainian MPs have confirmed COVID-19 cases

As of Monday, April 6, eight cases of COVID-19 coronavirus infection have been confirmed in the Verkhovna Rada among MPs, said member of the Servant of the People faction Oleksandr Kachura.

"Today, according to the results of epidemiological investigations of cases of the disease COVID-19, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine confirmed the cases of this disease in the following deputies of Ukraine: Vitaliy Bort – Opposition Platform - For Life, Volodymyr Vatras - Servant of the People, Ruslan Horbenko - Servant of the People (recovered), Ihor Kisiliov - Opposition Platform - For Life, Oleksandr Lukashev - Opposition Platform - For Life, Serhiy Rudyk – independent MP, Hanna Skorokhod – independent MP, Serhiy Shakhov - Dovira(recovered)," Kachura wrote on his Telegram channel on Monday.

