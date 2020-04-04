Facts

12:15 04.04.2020

OSCE reiterates need for mine action in eastern Ukraine

2 min read
OSCE reiterates need for mine action in eastern Ukraine

As the world marks the International Day for Mine Awareness and Assistance in Mine Action, the Chief Monitor of the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission (SMM) to Ukraine, Yasar Halit Cevik, and the OSCE Project Coordinator in Ukraine, Henrik Villadsen, have reiterated the importance and urgency of conducting mine action in eastern Ukraine, according to a report on the OSCE's website.

"In light of UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres' appeal to support the bigger battle against COVID-19, now more than ever, the signatories of the Minsk Agreements must implement commitments undertaken to remove existing mines and not to lay new ones. Last year, mines, unexploded ordnance (UXO) and other explosive objects caused more fatalities than shelling and small-arms fire combined. Of the 48 civilian casualties caused by mines and UXO in 2019, ten were children. Since 2017, the SMM has recorded nearly 300 civilian casualties due to mines and UXO. So far this year the number of victims already stands at 12," Cevik said.

Cevik welcomed the recent mine action in disengagement areas in Luhansk and Donetsk regions, but stressed more needed to be done, the document states.

"There is an urgent need for mine clearance in places where civilians are present, including schools, hospitals, entry-exit checkpoints and cemeteries along the contact line. The presence of mines and other explosive objects also poses a threat to the safety of Mission members and affects the SMM's ability to carry out its mandate by restricting its freedom of movement," he said.

"The creation of a mine action authority to co-ordinate the efforts of all players, governmental and non-governmental, is of paramount importance. A more coherent and efficient response will help to bring down the risks for people from explosive threats. We are ready to continue our support to Ukraine not only by providing equipment and training, but also in terms of policy advice, including on improving relevant legislation to enable such interagency cooperation," Henrik Villadsen said.

For the past year, the OSCE Project Coordinator in Ukraine has provided to Ukraine's authorities, metal detectors and protective gear, training on quality control in humanitarian demining, and access to international experience, notably on dealing with the threat from improvised devices, the report says. Together with the Geneva International Centre for Humanitarian Demining, the Coordinator has been helping to roll out and improve the use of a digital mine action database," the document states.

Tags: #covid_19 #osce #mines
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

16:18 04.04.2020
Aircraft with 20 Ukrainian volunteer doctors arrives in Italy – embassy

Aircraft with 20 Ukrainian volunteer doctors arrives in Italy – embassy

15:32 04.04.2020
UN to raise $165 mln under Humanitarian Response Plan to fight COVID-19 in Ukraine by year end – Shmyhal

UN to raise $165 mln under Humanitarian Response Plan to fight COVID-19 in Ukraine by year end – Shmyhal

13:43 04.04.2020
Ukraine agrees on supply of artificial lung ventilators from abroad, mulling own production – President's Office

Ukraine agrees on supply of artificial lung ventilators from abroad, mulling own production – President's Office

12:51 04.04.2020
Some 25 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, a total of 214 cases in Kyiv – Klitschko

Some 25 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, a total of 214 cases in Kyiv – Klitschko

11:44 04.04.2020
Five Ukrainians die from COVID-19 abroad – Foreign Ministry

Five Ukrainians die from COVID-19 abroad – Foreign Ministry

17:57 02.04.2020
Ukraine's pharmacies propose creating ad hoc group to provide medicines amid spread of COVID-19

Ukraine's pharmacies propose creating ad hoc group to provide medicines amid spread of COVID-19

13:50 01.04.2020
Ukrainian MFA calls on Russia to ensure access of OSCE SMM, other humanitarian NGOs to Donbas

Ukrainian MFA calls on Russia to ensure access of OSCE SMM, other humanitarian NGOs to Donbas

12:46 01.04.2020
Not all fatalities among confirmed coronavirus cases caused by COVID-19 – Liashko

Not all fatalities among confirmed coronavirus cases caused by COVID-19 – Liashko

12:29 01.04.2020
Zelensky signs into laws bills on medicines for COVID-19, remote work of parliamentary committees

Zelensky signs into laws bills on medicines for COVID-19, remote work of parliamentary committees

12:26 01.04.2020
Almost 100 cases of COVID-19 recorded in Ternopil region - HQ for fight against COVID-19

Almost 100 cases of COVID-19 recorded in Ternopil region - HQ for fight against COVID-19

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Aircraft with 20 Ukrainian volunteer doctors arrives in Italy – embassy

UN to raise $165 mln under Humanitarian Response Plan to fight COVID-19 in Ukraine by year end – Shmyhal

Occupation forces fire on Armed Forces positions near Orikhove, Slavne, Vodiane – Defense Ministry

About 100 Ukrainians are in hospitals in Italy with coronavirus – Avakov

Five Ukrainians die from COVID-19 abroad – Foreign Ministry

LATEST

Norway assures sanctions against Russia will remain until full implementation of Minsk accords – Ukraine's Foreign Ministry

Occupation forces fire on Armed Forces positions near Orikhove, Slavne, Vodiane – Defense Ministry

About 100 Ukrainians are in hospitals in Italy with coronavirus – Avakov

Ban on visiting public places without mask, walking in group with more than two persons to be applied from April 6

Two doctors from Lviv has confirmed COVID-19

Ceasefire should be fully implemented to be able to fight COVID-19 crisis in Ukraine's east

As of 10:00 on April 3, Ukraine registers 942 cases of COVID-19, with 138 new cases

Health Ministry approves unified protocol for of COVID-19 treatment in Ukraine

ICRC in Ukraine ready to visit prisoners in Russia-occupied areas if access is available

Over 800 people with COVID-19 registered in Ukraine

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD