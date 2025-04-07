Interfax-Ukraine

16:52 07.04.2025

Ukraine initiates emergency OSCE meeting following Russia's strike on Kryvyi Rih

Ukraine initiates emergency OSCE meeting following Russia's strike on Kryvyi Rih
The OSCE will hold an extraordinary meeting due to the Russian missile strike on Kryvyi Rih, which killed nine children and 20 people in total, said Ukraine's representative to the OSCE and other international organizations in Vienna, Yuriy Vitrenko.

"At the request of Ukraine, in response to the bloody Russian missile attack against children and adults in Kryvyi Rih, as well as the escalation of the Russian terror against civilians throughout Ukraine, tomorrow (on April 8) the OSCE is convening an emergency special session of the Permanent Council. The ground will burn under the feet of the Bolotnaya delegation," he wrote on Facebook on Monday.

