19:07 19.03.2020

Canada ready to help Ukraine with medical equipment, pharmaceuticals - Zelensky's talk with Trudeau

Canada is ready to provide Ukraine with the necessary medical equipment and pharmaceuticals to protect against the spread of the acute respiratory disease COVID-19 caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said during a telephone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Trudeau also promised Zelensky assistance in the evacuation of Ukrainian citizens from Canada who expressed a desire to return to their homeland, the official website of the head of the Ukrainian state reported on Thursday.

The main topic of the conversation was countering the coronavirus pandemic and providing assistance to the population of both countries. The president of Ukraine informed the Canadian premier about measures taken by Ukraine to protect against the spread of the virus. The readiness to coordinate the efforts of the two countries and mutual support in the fight against the spread of the disease was noted.

Zelensky expressed support for Trudeau and his family, wishing his wife Sophie a speedy recovery from the coronavirus.

