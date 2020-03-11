Facts

18:27 11.03.2020

Interfax-Ukraine suspends hosting of press conferences

1 min read
Interfax-Ukraine suspends hosting of press conferences

Interfax-Ukraine news agency announces the suspension of hosting the press conferences at its press center.

"We made this decision, despite the fact that formally press conferences and briefings in our conference hall do not fall under the restrictions imposed by the Cabinet of Ministers and the Kyiv City State Administration amid the spread of coronavirus. But the health of our employees is a priority for us," said Interfax-Ukraine Director Oleksandr Martynenko.

Meanwhile, organizing of the online conferences is still possible.

The press center of the Interfax-Ukraine is located in the business and historical center of the city near the Golden Gate.

The doors of Interfax-Ukraine opened in 1998, and became a recognizable news platform in the society, a popular place for gathering journalists, businessmen and politicians, a venue for a number of historical statements and events.

Tags: #interfax_ukraine #conference
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

11:59 06.03.2020
Overwhelming majority of Ukrainians think most important task for women is housekeeping and family, for men – making money

Overwhelming majority of Ukrainians think most important task for women is housekeeping and family, for men – making money

20:37 05.03.2020
Some 40% of Ukrainians believe that women are underrepresented in politics

Some 40% of Ukrainians believe that women are underrepresented in politics

17:53 05.03.2020
Tymoshenko and Korolevska most recognizable among women MPs – poll

Tymoshenko and Korolevska most recognizable among women MPs – poll

14:45 03.03.2020
Acromegaly patients demand creation of register of people with rare diseases

Acromegaly patients demand creation of register of people with rare diseases

12:19 28.02.2020
Participants of rally by doctors criticize closure of hospitals due to healthcare reform

Participants of rally by doctors criticize closure of hospitals due to healthcare reform

18:57 24.02.2020
Ukraine increases honey exports by 12.7% in 2019

Ukraine increases honey exports by 12.7% in 2019

11:35 17.02.2020
Biohacking Conference Kyiv

Biohacking Conference Kyiv

18:04 14.02.2020
Flawed peace plan for Ukraine filed ahead of Munich Security Conference repeats Kremlin talking points

Flawed peace plan for Ukraine filed ahead of Munich Security Conference repeats Kremlin talking points

18:04 14.02.2020
Peace plan on Ukraine deleted from Munich Conference website

Peace plan on Ukraine deleted from Munich Conference website

09:41 11.02.2020
Ukraine lacks 1.2 mln tonnes of potato storage capacity

Ukraine lacks 1.2 mln tonnes of potato storage capacity

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine to cut number of operating border checkpoints from 219 to 49 from March 12

Ukraine de facto suspends flight connection with Italy – PM

Zelensky appoints Roman Hryschenko as Sumy region governor – decree

Ukrainian govt suggests limiting mass events for three weeks, cancel classes at educational institutions

Newly appointed defense minister: We must have achievable goal – maximal Armed Forces' ability to interact with NATO forces

LATEST

Ukraine to cut number of operating border checkpoints from 219 to 49 from March 12

Ukraine de facto suspends flight connection with Italy – PM

Zelensky appoints Roman Hryschenko as Sumy region governor – decree

Ukrainian govt suggests limiting mass events for three weeks, cancel classes at educational institutions

Newly appointed defense minister: We must have achievable goal – maximal Armed Forces' ability to interact with NATO forces

Five suspicions for COVID-19 recorded in Ukraine on Tues – chief sanitary doctor

Ukrainian FM on searches at Crimean Tatars' homes: Occupying state's human rights violations database grows, world's response will be appropriate

Zelensky sends draft law on improving SBU activities to Rada

Kyiv receives rapid tests for COVID-19 diagnosis – Klitschko

Zelensky: I do not advise the enemy to think that our desire for peace weakens our ability to fight back

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD