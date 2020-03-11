Interfax-Ukraine suspends hosting of press conferences

Interfax-Ukraine news agency announces the suspension of hosting the press conferences at its press center.

"We made this decision, despite the fact that formally press conferences and briefings in our conference hall do not fall under the restrictions imposed by the Cabinet of Ministers and the Kyiv City State Administration amid the spread of coronavirus. But the health of our employees is a priority for us," said Interfax-Ukraine Director Oleksandr Martynenko.

Meanwhile, organizing of the online conferences is still possible.

The press center of the Interfax-Ukraine is located in the business and historical center of the city near the Golden Gate.

The doors of Interfax-Ukraine opened in 1998, and became a recognizable news platform in the society, a popular place for gathering journalists, businessmen and politicians, a venue for a number of historical statements and events.