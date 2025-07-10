Italy ready to begin recovery of destroyed facilities in Ukraine now – Meloni

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/giorgiameloni.paginaufficiale/

Italy is interested in investing in Ukraine and is ready to immediately invest resources, sign agreements, and provide financial guarantee instruments for companies that plan to invest in Ukraine's recovery efforts, says Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

"Italy, as a country, is also ready to contribute and to start now and rebuild what has been destroyed - roads, bridges, hospitals, all these buildings," Meloni told reporters at the Ukraine Recovery Conference (URC2025) in a joint statement with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Rome on Thursday.

She noted that Italy has already taken Odesa under its patronage in restoring cultural and heritage sites. "And we want to go even further, we want to expand our contribution: this is energy, critical infrastructure, transport, agriculture, and also healthcare. Of course, I will not list all the initiatives now, but I want to remind you that we are doing a lot, which is symbolic in terms of humanitarian aid," said the head of the Italian government.

Meloni also noted that Italy will help in the heroic resistance of Ukraine. "We did this in different ways, and we will also do this in industry, as well as in the defense sector and cooperation. We also talked about this, and a number of agreements signed today speak about this, this is the central topic. And, of course, we will continue our investments, because we understand how important it is to do everything possible so that Ukraine can fight, fight back, defend itself," she said.

According to the Italian Prime Minister, peace in Ukraine must be "long-lasting, durable, fair", in particular thanks to means of deterrence.