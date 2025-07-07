Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
18:34 07.07.2025

Poroshenko's lawyers file criminal complaint for not allowing politician to attend Recovery Conference in Rome

Photo: https://eurosolidarity.org/

Lawyers of Ukrainian member of parliament, leader of the European Solidarity party Petro Poroshenko are stating about a crime in connection with their client's failure to obtain permission to travel abroad and participate in the Conference on the Recovery of Ukraine, which will be held in Rome on July 10-11, the political force's website reported on Monday.

"Today, Poroshenko's lawyers are filing a criminal complaint for violating a court decision not to allow the MP, who is supposed to represent the interests of the country, the interests of voters, and work professionally for the country, to attend an international event," said Iryna Gerashchenko, co-chair of the European Solidarity parliamentary faction, at a briefing.

At the same time, she noted that more than 20 representatives of the Servant of the People party, as well as representatives of the banned Opposition Platform - For Life (OPZH), went to Rome.

"The representatives of the OPZH have never had problems with travel permit - this is very indicative," Gerashchenko noted, adding that the leadership of the parliament "blocked the trip to this important conference, despite the official invitation of representatives of our faction from the speaker of the Italian parliament."

In addition to Poroshenko, Viktoria Siumar, a member of parliament from European Solidarity, was not allowed to attend the conference. She reminded that Poroshenko had already won the court hearings regarding the illegal ban on border crossings at the beginning of the year. As reported, earlier the appellate court upheld the decision of Vinnytsia District Administrative Court that Poroshenko's refusal to cross the border was unlawful.

"On June 27, 2025, the Seventh Administrative Court of Appeal dismissed the appeal of the 6th Volyn Border Guard Detachment of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, military unit 9971, and the decision of the Vinnytsia District Administrative Court of March 20, 2025 was left unchanged. Therefore, the border guard officials violated the law," lawyer Ihor Holovan said.

On June 5, information appeared that Poroshenko had not received permission to travel abroad and thus participate in the congress of the Spanish People's Party in Madrid and the Conference on the Recovery of Ukraine, which will be held in Rome on July 10-11.

