Meloni, Metsola, von der Leyen and Mathernova to attend Ukraine Recovery Conference in Rome

Ambassador of the European Union to Ukraine Katarina Mathernová announced her participation in the Conference on Ukraine Recovery (URC2025), which will be held in Rome on July 10-11. Also, according to her, the Prime Minister of Italy Giorgia Meloni, the President of the European Council Antonio Costa, the President of the European Parliament Roberta Metsola and the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen will also take part in the Conference.

“Today, I arrived in Rome – a city where over the next three days, the world will focus not on destruction, but on rebuilding Ukraine. At the Ukraine Recovery Conference 2025, key leaders including Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, European Council President Antonio Costa, European Parliament President Roberta Metsola and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will come together with a number other global partners to secure real commitments for Ukraine’s recovery,” Mathernova said on Facebook.

According to her, the politicians gathered, “to talk about energy, infrastructure, healthcare, education, opportunities for veterans – and about the reforms that will anchor Ukraine’s path toward the EU.”

“Businesses and international investors are also stepping in, because recovery needs both public and private leadership. Civil society organisations, many local representatives and journalists from Ukraine are here too,” Mathernova said.