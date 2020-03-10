Facts

14:31 10.03.2020

Russia-occupation forces shell truck of Ukrainian forces using anti-tank missile launchers, casualties reported – Defense ministry

Russia-occupation forces shell truck of Ukrainian forces using anti-tank missile launchers, casualties reported – Defense ministry

The illegal armed formations on March 10 shelled a military truck belong to one of the units of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) using antitank missile system.

"There are casualties among the Ukrainian defenders after the antitank missile system hit the truck," the ministry reported on an official website.

Reserve units from the JFO are in readiness for use in the area of the operation.

"The situation is being controlled. The enemy's losses are being clarified," the ministry said.

At the same time, the Defense Ministry said that since the beginning of the current day, enemy was shelling the positions of the JFO five times, as a result of which one serviceman was killed and four Ukrainian servicemen were wounded.

