Facts

12:30 17.07.2023

Ukraine to continue to make every effort to establish justice in MH17 crash – MFA statement on tragedy's anniversary

2 min read
Ukraine to continue to make every effort to establish justice in MH17 crash – MFA statement on tragedy's anniversary

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine (MFA) welcomes the conviction by the District Court of The Hague and life imprisonment of three accomplices in the 2014 missile attack on Malaysian Airlines flight MH17.

"We call on all states and parties involved to fully cooperate in accordance with UN Security Council Resolution 2166 (2014) to hold Russia and all those guilty accountable for this shameful and brutal violation of international law… Ukraine will continue to make all possible efforts to establish justice for the victims of the tragedy, hold Russia and all guilty accountable and have guarantees of non-repetition of such a tragic incident," the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on the anniversary of the aircraft crash, issued on Monday.

The Foreign Ministry said the crash of flight MH17 is one of the most howling pages of the aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine and made it clear that the actions of the aggressor state have consequences for the entire world community.

The Malaysia Airlines Boeing-777 flight MH17 Amsterdam (the Netherlands) – Kuala Lumpur (Malaysia) was shot down in the sky over Donetsk region on July 17, 2014. All 298 people on board were perished. Two-thirds of the passengers are citizens of the Netherlands. An investigation into the causes of the disaster is being conducted by the International Investigation Group, which includes representatives of law enforcement agencies from Ukraine, the Netherlands, Belgium, Australia and Malaysia.

In September 2016, the group published findings that the airliner was shot down by a missile launched from the Buk air defense system, and a year ago announced that the Buk belonged to the Russian 53rd anti-aircraft missile brigade stationed in Kursk.

Tags: #mh17 #mfa

MORE ABOUT

20:49 17.07.2023
Kuleba: One broken Russian bridge means fewer broken Ukrainian lives

Kuleba: One broken Russian bridge means fewer broken Ukrainian lives

20:16 21.06.2023
Kuleba, new Romanian FM hold their first meeting, discuss intensification of bilateral cooperation

Kuleba, new Romanian FM hold their first meeting, discuss intensification of bilateral cooperation

18:51 20.06.2023
Ukraine's Embassy in Budapest managed to evacuate three Ukrainian POWs from Hungary – MFA spokesperson

Ukraine's Embassy in Budapest managed to evacuate three Ukrainian POWs from Hungary – MFA spokesperson

17:56 19.06.2023
Ukrainian MFA once again appeals to Hungarian side with demand to immediately admit consul to Ukrainian POWs - Nikolenko

Ukrainian MFA once again appeals to Hungarian side with demand to immediately admit consul to Ukrainian POWs - Nikolenko

14:13 06.06.2023
Ukraine's MFA criticizes UN post about 'celebration' of Russian language day after explosion of Kakhovka HPP

Ukraine's MFA criticizes UN post about 'celebration' of Russian language day after explosion of Kakhovka HPP

16:52 02.06.2023
Ukraine's MFA responds to Orban's statement: Peace talks possible only after full withdrawal of Russian troops

Ukraine's MFA responds to Orban's statement: Peace talks possible only after full withdrawal of Russian troops

15:53 31.05.2023
Ukraine condemns North Korea's attempt to launch carrier rocket to place military satellite into orbit – MFA

Ukraine condemns North Korea's attempt to launch carrier rocket to place military satellite into orbit – MFA

16:40 23.05.2023
Ukrainian MFA in response to Orban's statements: Ukrainians to continue to fight until complete liberation of their territories

Ukrainian MFA in response to Orban's statements: Ukrainians to continue to fight until complete liberation of their territories

19:56 22.05.2023
Kuleba starts tour of Africa to promote Zelenskyy's Peace Formula, support Grain from Ukraine program

Kuleba starts tour of Africa to promote Zelenskyy's Peace Formula, support Grain from Ukraine program

17:57 16.05.2023
Ukrainian MFA criticizes Georgia's decision to resume flights with Russia

Ukrainian MFA criticizes Georgia's decision to resume flights with Russia

AD

HOT NEWS

Shipping companies ready to continue transporting Ukrainian grain without participation of Russia - Zelenskyy

Decision made on mandatory evacuation of children from Vovchansk community – Kharkiv region head

SBU to reveal all details of 'cotton' on Crimean bridge after victory – Dehtiarenko

Maliar: Defense forces liberate over 210 sq km of territories from occupiers, 18 sq km last week

Zelenskyy vows to keep pace of international work

LATEST

Germany hosts 91 children from Kyiv region for rehabilitation

Next Ramstein meeting to be held on July 18 – Reznikov

Shipping companies ready to continue transporting Ukrainian grain without participation of Russia - Zelenskyy

Russian command actively transferring troops to Bakhmut area – Syrsky

Website of Office of Commissioner for Missing Persons starts operating

Swedish govt approves allocation of more than $584 mln for Ukraine’s recovery

Голова ВООЗ попередив про ризики через аномальну спеку, що встановилася в багатьох країнах світу

Podoliak proposes to create military patrols to protect grain corridor, not to beg aggressor

Nova Poshta will open about 10 branches in Germany by end of summer

Three medical institutions in Kyiv will install solar power plants for energy supply - Klitschko

AD
AD
AD
AD