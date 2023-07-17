Ukraine to continue to make every effort to establish justice in MH17 crash – MFA statement on tragedy's anniversary

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine (MFA) welcomes the conviction by the District Court of The Hague and life imprisonment of three accomplices in the 2014 missile attack on Malaysian Airlines flight MH17.

"We call on all states and parties involved to fully cooperate in accordance with UN Security Council Resolution 2166 (2014) to hold Russia and all those guilty accountable for this shameful and brutal violation of international law… Ukraine will continue to make all possible efforts to establish justice for the victims of the tragedy, hold Russia and all guilty accountable and have guarantees of non-repetition of such a tragic incident," the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on the anniversary of the aircraft crash, issued on Monday.

The Foreign Ministry said the crash of flight MH17 is one of the most howling pages of the aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine and made it clear that the actions of the aggressor state have consequences for the entire world community.

The Malaysia Airlines Boeing-777 flight MH17 Amsterdam (the Netherlands) – Kuala Lumpur (Malaysia) was shot down in the sky over Donetsk region on July 17, 2014. All 298 people on board were perished. Two-thirds of the passengers are citizens of the Netherlands. An investigation into the causes of the disaster is being conducted by the International Investigation Group, which includes representatives of law enforcement agencies from Ukraine, the Netherlands, Belgium, Australia and Malaysia.

In September 2016, the group published findings that the airliner was shot down by a missile launched from the Buk air defense system, and a year ago announced that the Buk belonged to the Russian 53rd anti-aircraft missile brigade stationed in Kursk.