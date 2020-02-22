UN Arbitration recognizes its jurisdiction to consider Ukraine vs. Russia lawsuit in case of violation of UN Convention on the Law of the Sea – Prystaiko

The UN International Court of Justice has confirmed its jurisdiction to consider the lawsuit of Ukraine vs. Russia on violation of the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea by the Russian Federation on the Sea of Azov and the Kerch Strait, as well as the theft of natural resources of Ukraine, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Vadym Prystaiko said.

"The Law of the Sea case goes forward! The Hague Arbitration Tribunal reaffirmed its jurisdiction to consider Ukraine's claim on the Sea of Azov and the Kerch Strait, as well as the expropriation of our natural resources," Prystaiko wrote on Twitter on Friday.

According to him, the decision concerns primarily the illegal construction by Russia of a bridge across the Kerch Strait and the illegal stopping of ships going to the Ukrainian ports of Mariupol and Berdiansk.