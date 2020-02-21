Facts

15:40 21.02.2020

Protests against evacuation of Ukrainians from Wuhan had political support – Zelensky

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has said that the protests against the evacuation of Ukrainian citizens from China's Wuhan had a political background, and for this reason it was impossible to bring the evacuees to a better healthcare facility in Ternopil region for a two-week observation.

"You know that four facilities were prepared. The best conditions really were in Ternopil regions. You know what happened there… Unfortunately, I cannot describe such actions as human. I do not want to mince my words. Unfortunately, such things happen," he told reporters in Kyiv on Friday.

Zelensky also said that those events took place not just because of people.

"I think that ordinary people have no relation to this. Unfortunately, this pseudo-provocation had political support in some places," he said.

The president also noted that soon it might appear that those who protested against land reform and those who stood against seeing Ukrainian citizens in Ukraine are the same people.

Tags: #evacuation #coronavirus #zelensky
Завантаження...
