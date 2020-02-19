Facts

16:01 19.02.2020

UN General Assembly to discuss situation in occupied territories of Ukraine on Thursday

A debate on the situation in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine will be held during the 74th Session of the UN General Assembly on Thursday, February 20.

A debate on the issue will become an important event in Ukraine's efforts to fight the ongoing aggression of Russia and to liberate a part of our territory from the occupant through the strengthening of international solidarity and use of unique representative possibilities of this global organizations, the Foreign Ministry of Ukraine said.

Foreign Minister of Ukraine Vadym Prystaiko will speak during the debate. The minister will also meet with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and President of the 74th Session of the UN General Assembly Tijjani Muhammad-Bande, as well as hold working meetings with representatives of several UN member states.

