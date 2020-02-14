President's Office to sue Skhemy TV program with demand to retract, apologize for report

Office of the President of Ukraine will suit the Skhemy (Schemes) television program with the demand to deny its report about alleged meeting between President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky and Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev in Oman and apologize for it.

"The Office of the President of Ukraine states that the information in the report of the Skhemy program about an alleged meeting between the president of Ukraine and a Russia's high official in Oman is absolutely not consistent with the facts," the presidential press service said in a statement on Thursday.

"The president of Ukraine never (in person or during international events) met, spoke to or communicated in any other way with Nikolai Patrushev," reads the statement.

The press service also said that the Office of the President evaluates the publication of conclusions based on speculations and information from some secret sources, and not on the facts or evidences, as it was in the Skhemy program, as open manipulation of public opinion.

The Office of the President will sue the Skhemy program with the demand to deny the fake information and assumptions made on its basis and apologize for this report.

As reported, the "Skhemy: Corruption in Detail" program, a joint project of the Ukrainian service of Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and the Ukrainian television channel UA: Pershy, released on February 13, said that the charter flight, which urgently transported Zelensky from the Omani capital of Muscat to Kyiv on January 8 arrived in Oman from Moscow. The journalists said that Patrushev came to Oman from Moscow by that charter flight on January 8.

The Office of the President of Ukraine reported on January 5 that Zelensky was in Oman, where he arrived together with his family by a regular flight and at his own expense. Later that day Zelensky met with Oman's Minister Responsible for Foreign Affairs Yusuf bin Alawi bin Abdullah and noted the interest of Ukraine in direct investments from Oman. Zelensky met with Executive President of the State General Reserve Fund Abdulsalam Al Murshidi on January 6 to discuss ways of stepping up bilateral cooperation.