10:34 22.01.2026

War between Russia and Ukraine will not end in a win-win situation - Advisor to British PM Powell

The war between Russia and Ukraine will not end with the victory of either side, negotiations should be intensified by putting pressure on Vladimir Putin, according to Jonathan Powell, the British Prime Minister's national security adviser.

"It is quite clear that this war will not end with the victory of either side. Russia will not be able to defeat Ukraine thanks to the bravery of (Ukrainian - IF-U) fighters. Ukraine will not be able to return its territory by physical force, so there must be negotiations," Powell said at the Ukrainian Breakfast in Davos on Thursday.

According to the adviser to the British Prime Minister, US President Donald Trump is right to promote negotiations to achieve peace.

However, as Powell noted, there is currently no evidence that Putin is ready to compromise on achieving peace.

"I think we need to put pressure on President Putin, financial pressure, military pressure, and set a deadline for him to make a decision," Powell stressed.

He added: "Now that he (Putin – IF-U) has become a member of the Peace Council, I hope that he can truly fulfill his new role and achieve this peace by taking it seriously."

